Sparkle your nails this spring season with easy and quick designs

Do you love styling your nails? Or decorate them with beads or sparkle?

Every woman has a different choice for her nails. Some like dark vibrant colors for her nails while some like loves to go with the simple one.

As we have already entered the spring month and besides your wardrobe and your beauty look, there’s another style detail to consider prepping for the next season is your nail art, which is an easy, chic way to celebrate sunnier skies through your beauty routine.

So, here we are with some of the 2022 trendy nail arts that you will surely look up to. Just read on to grab your style!

Love Heart Nail Art

Choose a sweet, romantic look with this love heart nail art. It’s perfect for Valentine’s Day, date night, or just when you’re feeling Cupid’s spirit. Pink and red is a classic color combination, and opting for a pale pink base makes the red hearts pop.

Plus, this design is easy to do yourself. Once you’ve applied the base color, simply put two dots of red nail polish next to each other. Then, use a fine nail art brush to join them in a heart shape, working quickly while the paint is still wet. Finish with a clear varnish, and you’re ready to feel the love.

Ombre Nail Art Design

Ombre Nail Art allows for a different take on rainbow nails. Plus, it’s ever so simple to do with the right tools. All you need is some nail tape, disposable makeup sponges, and your favorite nail polish colors.

First, apply the tape to your fingers to prevent painting your skin. Next, apply nude nail polish and let it dry. After this, paint the color onto the sponge and then press it onto your nails.

Finish by neatening up the edges and adding a topcoat. Keep the look subtle and straightforward by using a single color on a nude base. Alternatively, you can create some colorful designs by mixing several shades together for different effects.

Colorful Nail Art

This colorful nail art will take you right back to your high school art class. The paint splodges are reminiscent of an artist’s palette and are a unique way to incorporate a whole rainbow of colors into your nail art design.

Combining the colors with a nude base coat creates balance and prevents you from looking like a paint spill. You can choose any number of colors to use, and apply them to the edges of your nails using a fine nail polish brush.

The wavy edges are crucial to creating the paint palette look. This nail art is easy-going and fun, plus it looks great when it is accessorized with a touch of gold.

Line Art Nail Design

Continuous line art takes an extra level of skill to perceive and interpret the outlines of an object. As such, incorporating line art into your nail design produces a striking result.

You or your nail technician will need a fine brush and a steady hand to recreate this look. Then, add a splash of color, which will really stand out in contrast to the black.

Alternatively, decals and nail wraps are the perfect options if your painting skills are more preschool than Picasso.

Nature Inspired Nail Art Design

There’s not much that’s more picture-perfect than Mother Nature’s most beautiful trees and flowers. Combine flowers and greenery with a neutral base coat to create this beautiful nature-inspired nail art design.

You can choose any kind of flower you like, in any color combination. Soft green leaves add to the look and create balance, like in a bunch of flowers. However, if you’re not sure your painting skills are up to it, try creating this design with a stencil, or choose nail stickers.