Time management is a subject that is extremely important for us to understand. It’s all about putting in the effort which very few people do. An important aspect of time management is energy management. Managing your energy levels is just as important as your time for fruitful work and outcomes. At times, we may have the time but no motivation or will to make things happen. Understanding your body and the importance of rest and rejuvenation is crucial.

While it needs the commitment to develop healthy habits as an adult, for young students and children, starting early can also mean transitioning into adults who are aware. Irrespective, there are a few tips that have been foolproof and have benefited everyone alike. For those who are looking at building a healthier tomorrow, you are already on the right path. Put them into action and watch how you set yourself on the path of self-improvement.

Time Management:

Prioritising your work to manage time effectively: One way to keep a tab on how one keeps a watch on time is first identifying the priority tasks. One must prioritise goals that revolve around personal leadership and necessity and these could encompass:

Personal Leadership

* Health

* Relationships

* Skill building

* Identifying new opportunities

Necessity

* Project Deadlines

* Addressing issues of an angry client

* Resolving a machine breakdown

* or other emergencies

While most of these must be on our top to-do list, people are easily distracted by social media, excessive TV viewing, and aimless internet surfing besides workplace chatter, spending too much time on emails or phone calls. The distractions pretty much sum up the waste of time and deception into doing one’s task less efficiently.

Time Management Tools:

Single Handling: It involves sticking to one task until it is 100 per cent complete without switching tasks in between. One must first make a list of things one needs to do, then apply the popular Covey’s matrix to understand its priority before embarking on the task with single-minded devotion. Always deal with the toughest task first. If you are suddenly reminded of a task that you think needs to be done for the same time, put it down on paper at once. But get back to it only once you complete what you already began working on. Don’t let yourself slip in between.

The Pomodoro Technique: One of the most popular techniques to manage time and work efficiently is the Pomodoro technique. All one needs to do is create chunks of the tasks one intends to do while allotting a fixed time limit e.g. 25 minutes for a task. Get rid of any distractions from your surroundings and work honestly through a fixed schedule. Repeat the cycle to hop on to the next task or to complete the existing task.

Deep Work: It is a rare skill today to be deeply focused on anything. To work with total dedication and attention requires that you concentrate on your tasks like a zen master or a monk! While it is true that deep concentration helps navigate time efficiently, it is also highly rewarding when you can wind up your tasks within the given timelines productively.

II. Energy Management Tools:

Understanding one’s energy level patterns: Different people have different energy levels during the day. Some are early risers and feel motivated to work as soon as they are up and about. Others are late starters. Irrespective of what time one starts the day, it is certain that time progresses, one slows down hour by hour, picking up a little post-lunch and diminishing the energy levels again by the closing hours. One needs to identify the times of the day one is most productive and tap those hours effectively. It may also be a good idea to little breaks to recharge one’s batteries.

The Four Aspects of Energy Management: Energy must be managed at four planes

Physical energy: Physical depletion of energy can be taken care of by tiny breaks every 90 minutes — light exercise such as walking or going a floor up through stairs and taking plenty of water. One can also get rid of drowsiness through little activities as these. Remember to avoid smoking and junk food and keep heavy exercise for non-working hours routine.

Emotional energy: Positivity is the key. Thinking about bad memories only makes energy levels shallow. But talking to well-wishers and loved ones, planning for the weekend, and keeping a track of your goals chart for the coming week can keep your motivation and emotional levels high.

Mental energy: Positive affirmations, unwinding with favourite music, and taking short naps can help you keep your mental energies up. Stay away from watching movies or a match as it is time-taking and must be reserved for your free time.

Spiritual energy: Yoga leads to holistic well-being. Tap into your energies through the practice of yoga, read a good book, above all take a few minutes to pray. All these help in keeping your spiritual energies high.

Successful people are known to plan things ahead of time and that also includes watching their time schedule and energy levels. Certain things might not remain within the given agenda, yet one can stay on top of the game by following these little tips for time and energy management.