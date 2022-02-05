How To Reverse PCOS With Diet

PCOS, a hormonal disorder, affects one out of ten women in India. Women suffering from the condition may have infrequent or prolonged periods, increased levels of male hormones and insulin while the reproductive hormone progesterone is on the lower side. Obesity is said to worsen complications of the disorder, therefore it is advised to lose weight when you are suffering from PCOS.

Women suffering from PCOS report high insulin which makes them crave more carbs and sweets. This leads to an extra calorie intake which could contribute to obesity. So it is important to treat insulin resistance and not just reduce the blood sugars.

To manage PCOS, apart from losing weight, it is important to detox the vital organs, improve gut health and make some healthy lifestyle changes.

Common PCOS Symptoms

Irregular periods: Less than eight periods in a year

Heavy bleeding: Since the uterine lining is built up for a longer duration, a few cycles can be heavier than normal.

Hair growth: Excess hair growth known as hirsutism will be seen on the face and other parts like the belly and chest.

Acne: Hormones can make the skin oilier and cause breakouts on the face, chest, and upper back.

Weight issues: Up to 80 percent of women with PCOS face issues with their weight. In most cases, women start putting on weight due to hormonal imbalance.

Darkening of skin: Seen on the neck, in the groin, and under the breasts of most PCOS cases.

How to Beat PCOS?

The right balance of nutrition, lifestyle, and medication is required to manage PCOS. We have listed down some foods that could you beat PCOS:

Red Poha

It is rich in fiber and excellent for digestion and weight loss. Including red poha in your diet can help promote gut health. The red color in Doha is due to the pigment anthocyanin, which is a powerful anti-inflammatory agent. It is also loaded with the goodness of vitamin B’s like thiamin, and minerals like calcium help in bone health. Its selenium content helps in hair growth and lowers inflammation as well as balances hormones while iron improves hemoglobin, manganese improves metabolism.

Quinoa

This gluten-free superfood is a complete protein with all essential amino acids, which is twice as rich in fiber as compared with other grains. Its iron content helps in improving hemoglobin levels, it is also high in riboflavin that improves energy metabolism.

Oats

Soluble and insoluble fibers in oats slow down the absorption of fat and sugars in the body. Vitamin B in oats helps in increasing the production of progesterone hormone. Zinc in oats helps in hair growth and helps in reversing PCOS.

Millets

This super grain is high in fiber with a low glycemic index and hence beneficial for losing weight. Moreover, they are rich sources of minerals such as iron, calcium, copper, phosphorus, manganese, and magnesium.

Brown Rice

Brown rice also has a low glycemic index that prevents insulin spikes and contains high fiber that keeps you full and prevents overeating.

Legumes

Legumes such as whole moong, chana, green peas, soybeans, and kidney beans are great sources of fiber, proteins, vitamins and, minerals. Proteins in the legumes keep you full for longer and boost metabolism and help in insulin spikes and weight management.

Vegetables And Green Leafy Vegetables

These are nutrient-dense as well as low in calories that making green veggies an ideal dietary inclusion for weight loss. The green vegetables also reduce inflammation-related symptoms like fatigue. Green leafy vegetables like broccoli and cabbage are rich in magnesium, which helps tackle insulin resistance.

Fruits

Fruit are rich sources of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. For best results, eat fruits that have a low glycemic index.

Hibiscus Tea

It is rich in vitamin C as well as antioxidants and helps reduce body weight, improves the number of follicles in the ovaries, as well as improves insulin resistance.

Mixed Seeds

Superfoods like pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, muskmelon seeds, watermelon seeds, flax seeds, and sesame seeds are rich in fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, protein, vitamins, and minerals. Flax seeds and chia seeds have omega-3 fatty acids beneficial in regulating glucose metabolism and hormone balance that normalizes the menstrual cycle.

Probiotics

The inclusion of probiotics such as Curd, buttermilk, yogurt improves gut microbiota. Impaired gut microbiota can lead to insulin resistance and may result in PCOS by impacting energy absorption.