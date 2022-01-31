Here we reveal the secret to whiter and brighter teeth

Stained and yellow teeth are quite embarrassing and multiple reasons contribute to causing this dullness. Certain foods stain the outer enamel of your teeth and plaque build-up causes them to look yellow. While it is necessary to get your teeth cleaned regularly by a professional, you can also take care of them at home. You don’t have to rely on chemical-laden products, because we have revealed the secrets to brighter and whiter teeth.

What causes yellow teeth?



Various factors can make your teeth look dull and yellow. Certain foods can stain your enamel, which is the outermost layer of your teeth. Also, plaque build-up on your teeth can cause them to look yellow.

The discoloration can be treated with regular cleaning and whitening remedies. Sometimes, the teeth also look yellow because the hard enamel has eroded, revealing the dentin underneath. The dentin is naturally yellow bony tissue that is underneath the enamel.

Here are simple remedies to whiten and brighten your teeth:

Tips on How to Get Perfectly White Teeth

1. Go For Regular Dental Cleanings

Tartar, also known as calculus, can give your teeth a yellowish appearance. Fortunately, it’s possible to remove these deposits by going to the dentist.

How often should you go? Ideally, once every six months. That way, you’ll be able to keep your teeth and gums healthy.

2. Be Careful With Stain-Causing Drinks

It’s best to avoid stain-causing drinks such as red wine and tea. Can’t cut them out? Consider using a straw so that the beverage won’t pass over the teeth.

Alternatively, you can rinse your mouth with water after drinking. Just remember, you don’t want to brush your teeth right afterward as that can damage your tooth enamel.

3. Quit Smoking

Cigarette smoking isn’t just harmful to your health, it can also stain your teeth. What’s more, is that they can be very difficult to remove as they tend to get stuck in the openings and grooves of your enamel.

Considering that, it might be best to quit smoking altogether.

4. Practice Good Dental Hygiene

It’s important to practice good dental hygiene. This means brushing your teeth twice a day and flossing at least once a day. Use an electric toothbrush if you have to.

The type of toothpaste that you use matters as well. We recommend using something with fluoride as that’s what prevents cavities.

5. Use Whitening Toothpaste

Whitening kinds of toothpaste contain various ingredients that are capable of removing stains. For example, they may use mild abrasives such as baking soda or activated charcoal.

Keep in mind, however, that they can reduce your enamel. For this reason, you don’t want to use them for more than a couple of weeks at a time.

6. Eat Natural Teeth-Whitening Foods

Believe it or not, some foods can help clean your teeth. What should you eat? Crunchy fruits and vegetables—things like apples, carrots, and celery.

Dairy products are also a good idea as they’ll help counter the acids that are in your mouth. Not only that, but they’ll strengthen your tooth enamel as well.

7. Use Mouthwash

Mouthwash is great for reducing bacteria buildup and freshening up your breath. On top of that, it can improve the appearance of your teeth.

For the best results, use a mouthwash that contains hydrogen peroxide. Gargle the mixture for 60 seconds before spitting it back out.

Keep in mind, however, that it may take a few months for you to see results.

8. Brush Your Tongue

Don’t forget to brush your tongue. As a general rule, you should be cleaning it as often as you’re brushing your teeth. After all, bacteria can settle into small bumps, also called papillae.

The last thing that you want is for them to create plaque on your teeth. Not to mention that it can also lead to bad breath, which can be a problem on its own!

9. Brush With Baking Soda

Baking soda is a mild abrasive that can help remove surface stains. In other words, it can make your teeth whiter—the higher the concentration of baking soda, the more effective it will be.

That’s one of the reasons why it’s often used in toothpaste. While it won’t work overnight, you should notice a difference after a few weeks.

10. Limit Your Sugar Intake

Sugar supports the growth of plaque-causing bacteria. By cutting down your sugar intake, you’ll be able to improve the appearance of your teeth.

If you must eat sugary foods, make sure to brush your teeth soon after.