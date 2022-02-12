Must have apps for last minute Valentine’s Day preparations

If you are scrambling for a Valentine’s Day gift idea at the last moment, look no further, here are the perfect apps to show appreciation for that special person in your life. You’re sure to find something on this list that can help you with planning the perfect date night.

Raise your hand if you’re reading this a day or two before the V-Day no judgements here! We have exclusively picked apps that would help you come up with the perfect plan, for all you last-minute but thoughtful planners.

Valentine’s Day is officially a few days away, but worry not you can still make it in time.

1. mPokket: Last-minute gift-giving and cash crunch go hand in hand. But we believe money should never put a pause between you and your loved ones. mPokket would help you with your last-minute extra cash requirement. You can spend this money on buying that gift you were hesitating from, planning a date night, or even on grooming yourself. With instant loan disbursements, this is the perfect solution for all last moment planners.

2. Canva: What better way to express your love than a handmade card, except that it’s digital. For designing dummies like us, Canva’s easy drag and drop feature makes it easy for anyone to create beautiful and applause-worthy cards. Use your own ideas to create a poster, card, video or simply write a poem to show you’re grateful for your partner. And for those without Picasso’s blessing, Canva has readymade templates too which require zero to minimal editing.

3. Ferns and Petals: Red Roses for your sweetheart right at the doorstep. Don’t you love this idea! Fresh flowers can instantly brighten up anyone’s mood, plus they’re an easy and convenient gift. You rarely go wrong with flowers.

With Ferns n Petals, you can even delight your darling, with some live music on a valentine’s date night. What better way to show that you value them in life. And if you want to take it a notch ahead with some amazing decorations, they also have a curated decoration section.

4. Snapdeal: E-commerce marketplace Snapdeal delivers to 96 cities covering more than 15,000 pin codes. Snapdeal has a dedicated section of products just for Valentine’s, in every price and choice range.

Be it couple phone cases or matching t-shirts, Snapdeal caters to all your needs. It also has tie-ups with local grocers and wholesalers to make fast intra-city deliveries, so if you need a last-minute ingredient, snapdeal is your friend.

5. Caratlane: A treasure for your treasure this Valentine’s. Seal any winning look and your lover’s heart from the plethora of jewellery options that Caratlane provides.

Practical gifts are never wrong, and this year you can give a truly meaningful gift. You may choose from necklaces, chains, rings, bracelets, and earrings. Popular options include heart-shaped lockets and earrings or maybe a dainty piece of jewellery for everyday use. This key to versatility is to keep it simple. With their Valentine’s special next day delivery options, this can seem like the perfect gift for your loved ones.

6. Hebbars Kitchen: No occasion is complete without food. We appreciate you trying to put that time and effort into cooking for your sweetheart. It offers brief and mobile compatible videos with step-by-step photo recipes. The Hebbar’s kitchen can also work in offline mode for the recipe part. All you need is to get the ingredients and some will to get started on your cooking journey.

7. Ola: Ola is not just a ride-hailing app, but it also helps you with pick and drop services and getting your groceries. Need to go somewhere with your loved one, you have Ola, need to run an errand, you have Ola, need to get groceries, you guessed it, you have Ola! So what are you waiting for, go get started with your date night planning or choose your favourite recipe on Hebbar’s and rely on Ola to get you those groceries well in time.

8. Zomato: if you could not awaken your inner masterchef with a recipe app, but still want mouthwatering food for your date night, Zomato is your trusted partner. With just an app in hand, order any cuisine from any of the hotels/restaurants in your city without the hassle of actually picking them up. The way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, so you are definitely in the right direction.

Lastly my love birds, it’s the thought that counts. So be it delicacies for your sweety pie or jewellery for them to adorn, they would love you and your gift regardless, because of the effort you put in. Happy Valentine’s day!