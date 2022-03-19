Read these books while travelling and enjoy your journey

Travelling is the most fun activity which we all love to do. Reading while travelling is the most amazing activity to do as it provides us with lots of knowledge. It will make you more excited to travel every day on all adventures. Here in this article, we have mentioned some of the books which you can read while travelling next time.

Books to read while travelling

The Kite Runner

The kite runner follows the story of two inseparable boys, Amir and Hassan, that grow up together in Kabul, Afghanistan covering a period of change and destruction while focusing on an unlikely friendship. With over seven million copies sold in the U.S. and translated into 42 languages, this book surely needs to be included in the top 5 best books to read while on vacation.

The Beach

It is a must-read book while travelling. This great novel’s plot is set in Thailand and it presents the story of Richard, a young backpacker, who chooses to find a hidden beach that is believed to be an exotic paradise.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy

This book will never make you feel bored as it is an extremely funny book that presents the journey of Arthur Dent and Ford Prefect into space as the earth is destroyed.

Girls Who Travel

The general idea of this book revolves around that most women want to experience the world. The main character will soon find that great adventures can happen even without travelling far.

Life Of Pi

This is the extraordinary journey of Pi Patel, a zookeeper’s son, who manages to coexist on a lifeboat with a huge tiger for 227 days. It is an amazing book to read while travelling.

On The Road

The book takes you on a journey of an American who goes abroad for the first time. His humour will turn out to be tenser for the present generations than for his contemporaries. You will surely enjoy this book.