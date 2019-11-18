Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who just massive attention post- “De De Pyaar De”, has given a cameo in the recent Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Marjaavaan.

The 29-year-old is a stunner in real life and there’s no doubt about that, but it’s her latest back to back stylish appearances that have caught the attention of all fashion lovers. And, her latest look has fans going all gaga over her.

On Monday, Rakul Preet Singh attended interview sessions and no prizes for guessing that she looked gorgeous in her outfit.

The Marjaavaan actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of photographs in which she is posing for the camera.

Alongside the photographs, she wrote, “Wind in our hair, sun in our faces and love in our hearts (sic).”

The actress looks pretty in the Tanya Ghavri and Nidhi Jeswani’s ensemble. Rakul looked professional in a printed pink and pastel coloured dress by the Paris based designer Paule Ka. The satin dress featured blazer and pants like outfit with ¾ sleeves.

The stunner kept her look minimalistic and finished off the look with a few rings and a neckpiece by Chanel. For her make-up, Rakul paid emphasis on her eyes, one of her best features and for her lips, she wore a nude pink shade. Her hair was curled from the front which added to the drama created by the outfit.