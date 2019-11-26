Actress Radhika Apte seems to be on cloud nine after she won a nomination medal at International Emmy Awards, 2019. Elated about her nomination, the actress flaunts her nomination medal in a new picture.

In the latest picture shared by the actress on social media, Radhika can be seen wearing a combination of an orange and black outfit by Bibhu Mohapatra. The orange top has an edgy V-neck whereas the black skirt has a half blue and a half white border. The actress has completed her look with black long earrings and hair tightly pulled back in a bun. Radhika wore a blue with printed white stilettos to complete her outfit.

Alongside this, the Andhadhun can be seen giving a million dollars smile which added an extra charm to her beauty. Alongside the picture, Radhika wrote, “thank you @iemmys (sic).”



The 34-year-old has been giving a treat to her fans with her uber-cool and glamorous avatar every time she attends an event.

Radhika Apte has been nominated for her performance in ‘Lust Stories‘ at International Emmy Awards, 2019.

On the work front, Radhika Apte will be next seen in the film Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow.