Quick and easy ways to relax after a stressful day

If you find yourself completely overwhelmed and in need of fast-acting ways to calm down from stress, don’t worry. There are some quick and easy things you can do to cope.

Stress comes in many forms. It can build gradually over time or occur in a moment and then be gone. There is even a beneficial type called eustress, which is actually good for you unless it becomes too intense or chronic. If you’re dealing with chronic stress, it’s important to implement some practices to manage stress over the long term.

Too much of any type of stress can feel overwhelming, and it can often sneak upon us. When you need to relax your mind and body immediately, below are nine easy strategies for how to calm yourself down at the moment so you can deal with whatever situation is at hand.

1. Get your green tea on

This herbal tonic gives you the benefits of L-Theanine, a chemical that can help reduce the body’s stress responses Trusted Source. Plus just staring at a mug of the green liquid on your desk might calm you, too, thanks to the earthy color’s ability to soothe Trusted Source.

2. Chillax with some chocolate

When you need a quick break, break off a square of Dark chocolate to boost your brain health and reduce stress Trusted Source. As an added bonus, dark chocolate is lower in sugar than milk chocolate, but it hits the sweet tooth sweet spot.

3. Help yourself to a little honey

The amber elixir from our buzzy friends may help relieve anxiety, fight off depression, and even protect the brain Trusted Source.

Drizzle honey in your tea, coffee, yogurt, or just go straight for the jar with a spoon. The sweet stuff also works for a quick energy boost.

4. Meditate

No need to go on a week-long silent retreat with zen-looking yogis to snag some serenity. It doesn’t require completely clearing your mind, either. You can meditate in as little as one minute with visualization techniques. Give it a go before that meeting where you know Gretchen’s going to get on your nerves.

5. Get your head below your heart

Put your head between your knees, or stand and hang your head and arms toward your toes. Getting your noggin below your heart has restorative effects on the autonomic nervous system (ANS), lessening your reactivity to the fight-or-flight response Trusted Source.

6. Connect with your breath

You’re probably already breathing — unless you’re holding your breath. We tend to do that when we’re in a tizzy. Whether you’re holding in your air, taking shallow sips of it, or hyperventilating, you might be adding to the stress response in your body.

The good news is that taking slow, full breaths can calm you. Try a quick breathing exercise to get back to a more relaxed state.