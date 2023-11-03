Quick and Easy One-Box Meal Ideas for the Office

Craving a homemade, delicious lunch at work that beats cafeteria fare? Meal prepping and cooking can seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. Packing your lunch from home saves money, ensures a more nutritious meal, and keeps junk food at bay. We’ve put together a list of hassle-free one-box meal ideas to make lunchtime something to look forward to.

1. Chana Salad/Chana Chaat:

A filling and quick lunch fix, start by soaking chana (chickpeas) overnight. You can use raw soaked chana or boil it. Add cucumbers, onions, chili, tomatoes, coriander leaves, and season with salt, pepper, chaat masala, roasted cumin powder, and a dash of lemon. Toss it for a healthy, satisfying lunch.

2. Upma:

Though a common breakfast option, upma can make an excellent lunch. Saute mustard seeds, chana daal, curry leaves, and chilies. Add veggies like carrots, beans, onions, and potatoes, followed by rava (semolina flour). Stir, add water, and cook until the rava absorbs the water. Consider a healthier twist with quinoa upma.

3. Aloo Paratha:

A simple yet delightful lunch choice, aloo paratha features a spiced potato filling in a flatbread. Serve it with curd and chutney for a soul-satisfying meal. Explore alternatives like methi paratha, paneer paratha, and vegetable paratha.

4. Sandwiches:

For a quick and tasty lunch, sandwiches are versatile and offer endless options. Try tandoori chicken, egg, Bombay-style, paneer, or potato sandwiches, ensuring you enjoy a different variant each day.

5. Pulao:

If you’re a rice lover, aromatic pulao is the perfect workday meal. Made with basmati rice, vegetables, aromatic spices, and sometimes vegetable stock, there are numerous options to explore—vegetable, chicken, navratan, Kashmiri, egg, matar pulao, and more.

Ditch the cafeteria and opt for these easy-to-prepare one-box meal ideas to make your workday lunch enjoyable and satisfying.