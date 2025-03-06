Queens of Golf tees off to empower women in Indian golf

In recent years, women’s sports in India have gained significant momentum. Athletes are breaking barriers and making their mark on the global stage. However, one sport that remains under the radar despite its immense potential is women’s golf. The Queens of Golf initiative, founded by Saket Mansingh in collaboration with the Women’s Golf Association of India (WGAI), aims to change this narrative by celebrating and elevating women professional golfers in India.

Inspiration behind Queens of Golf

The journey of a woman professional golfer in India is one of relentless dedication and sacrifice. From starting as amateur players to transitioning into the professional circuit, these athletes work tirelessly to master their craft. However, the recognition and financial rewards they receive are often disproportionate to their merit.

Advertisement

This stark disparity inspired Saket Mansingh to create Queens of Golf. It’s a platform designed to celebrate women professional golfers and provide them with the support they need to thrive.

Advertisement

“The inspiration came from observing the success of women’s golf tours in countries like the USA, South Korea, and across Europe,” said Mansingh. “If emerging golf nations like South Korea can create a thriving ecosystem for women golfers, there’s no reason why India can’t replicate that success.”

The initiative comes with the hope that women’s golf in India will follow the trajectory of women’s cricket and badminton. These have gained immense popularity and sponsorship in recent years.

With the right support system, Mansingh envisions Indian women golfers competing on par with their global counterparts.

The roadblock

“Women golfers need world-class equipment, access to international tournaments, top-notch coaching, and advanced training facilities,” Mansingh emphasized. “Currently, most of these costs are borne by the athletes and their families, placing an enormous financial burden on them.”

This financial strain creates a catch-22 situation — public adulation, government recognition, and financial rewards often come only after an athlete achieves success at prestigious events like the Olympics. Without adequate support at the grassroots level, many talented golfers are unable to unlock their full potential and compete on the global stage.

Queens of Golf seeks to break this cycle by securing sponsorships for deserving athletes. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity. This ensures that women golfers receive the recognition and encouragement they deserve.

What next?

The vision of Queens of Golf extends far beyond a single event. The initiative aspires to support women golfers throughout their entire journey — from grassroots development to professional success.

“Our long-term goal is to popularize golf among young girls, nurture budding talent, and guide them through the transition from amateur to professional golfers,” said Mansingh. “We want to create a robust ecosystem that not only supports top athletes but also inspires the next generation of women golfers.”

One of the key strategies to promote women’s golf is by showcasing the achievements of current professional players. Pioneers like Smriti Mehra became one of the first Indian women to compete on the LPGA Tour. She paved the way for future generations.

“In contrast, Se-ri Pak’s success in South Korea was widely celebrated, inspiring an entire generation of women golfers,” Mansingh pointed out. “By highlighting the achievements of Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, Vani Kapoor, and Tvesa Malik, we can inspire young girls to take up golf professionally.”

Beyond the course:

Golf is more than just a sport. It is a tool for empowering women both as athletes and as leaders in their communities. The qualities that define a successful golfer — discipline, integrity, hard work, and passion — are the same attributes that make great leaders.

“Women golfers are intelligent, hardworking, and uphold the highest integrity,” said Kavita Singh, President of the Women’s Golf Association of India. “They have the potential to become role models… Not just in sports, but in the corporate and public sectors as well.”

The inaugural Queens of Golf event marks a significant step towards transforming the landscape of women’s golf in India. The event has already generated ₹1 million in support for professional women golfers. This is a crucial boost for athletes striving to compete at the highest level.