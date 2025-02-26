Purvodaya literary festival 2025 to celebrate eastern India’s stories and culture

Kolkata, the ‘City of Joy,’ is ready to host the much-anticipated Purvodaya Literary Festival 2025. Kicking off on February 27 and running until March 1, the festival will bring together literary enthusiasts, renowned authors, and cultural aficionados to celebrate the rich and diverse storytelling traditions of Eastern India.

Organized by the Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) in collaboration with the National Book Trust, ICSSR, and ICCR, the three-day festival aims to showcase the literary brilliance of Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

From Bengal’s poetic verses to Odisha’s epic tales and Bihar’s captivating mythologies, the event promises to highlight the region’s linguistic and cultural wealth.

Adding to its grandeur, the festival is expected to be inaugurated by West Bengal Governor H.E. Shri CV Ananda Bose (subject to confirmation).

Purvodaya Literary Festival 2025 is not just about books; it is a platform for meaningful conversations and cultural exchanges. This year’s edition aims to foster cross-border dialogues by integrating performances and discussions with authors and scholars from neighboring nations such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal.

With over two lakh attendees expected, the festival will feature a dynamic lineup of events, including panel discussions on literature, culture, and contemporary issues, workshops on writing, storytelling, and publishing led by industry experts, masterclasses offering insights from seasoned writers and poets, interactive sessions where young minds can engage with celebrated authors, and cultural performances showcasing the diverse artistic traditions of Eastern India.

The Director of ISCS, Shri Arindam Mukherjee, emphasized that the festival will not just celebrate literature but also provide an enriching experience for aspiring writers and artists.

“This is an opportunity to sharpen creative skills, explore new ideas, and appreciate the depth of our literary heritage,” he stated.

No literary festival is complete without a book fair, and Purvodaya 2025 promises to deliver a treasure trove for bibliophiles. Featuring a vast collection of books across genres, the fair will offer something for everyone—from avid readers to casual book lovers looking for their next great read.