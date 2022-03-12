How to protect skin from dryness post-Holi

Holi is the most widely celebrated festival in India. We all love this festival of colours. Holi is unattractive without pichkaris, gulal and water balloons.

You may buy organic colours but people around you are not so conscious about the quality of colours. Applications of harsh chemicals can damage your skin and make it cracking and dry.

If Holi colours stay for a longer time on your skin then it causes more damage to your skin.

Prevention is better than cure:

Follow these amazing tips before going outdoors to play Holi:

• Cover yourself: Wear full sleeve clothes, scarf on your head, paint your nails and put on sunglasses.

• Holi festival is celebrated outdoors. Prolong sun exposure can damage your skin; Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen of SPF 20 or above. Apply moisturizing lotion after sunscreen if you have dry skin.

• Apply coconut oil, sesame oil or aloe vera to your face and exposed area. So that it hydrates your skin and do not allow colours to penetrate the skin, resulting in soft and hydrated skin.

• Stay hydrated, drink a lot of water. It will make your skin fresh inside and out.

• Use organic colours, avoid harsh chemicals, it can damage your skin.

• Rubbing ice cubes is also a good idea before enjoying Holi. It obstructs the immediate penetration of colours in the skin.

• Avoid any skincare treatment like waxing, laser treatments and facials before Holi, colors can inflame allergies. Use antioxidants rich products.

Damage control:

The real problem starts after Holi. Dry colours and harsh chemicals can disturb the pH levels of the skin. Holi colours disrupt moisture barriers that cause clogged pores, leading to dryness and breakdown. Mentioned below are some glowing proof skincare regimens post-Holi to avoid dryness.

Avoid harsh chemicals to remove colours: Don’t use petrol spirit, kerosene or other harsh chemicals. They can damage your skin and even lead to skin cancers.

Cleansing: Instead of hot water you can use cold water to wash away colours. Take a bath of cold water and then use cleansing lotion.

Make a homemade cleansing lotion of vegetable oil and cold milk. Take 250 ml of cold milk and add 1 teaspoon of any oil like sunflower or olive oil. Mix well and clean it with cotton.

Til oil or sesame oil is best to remove colours from the body. Sesame oil not only removes harsh colours but also helps to prevent sun damage. After a bath, apply moisture to your body and face, which helps to seal moisture and makes skin healthy and hydrated.

Go Natural: Lemons have natural bleaching properties that can remove some powerful strains that cannot be easily washed away. Use some lemon wedges and rub them and wash with cold water. Apply a moisturizer that prevents breakdown and dryness of the skin.

DIY remedies to pamper your skin and avoid dryness:

Honey, curd and basen: This face pack is most effective and basic. Take 4 tablespoons of curd; add basen and half a tablespoon of honey. Mix it and apply this paste for 15- 20 minutes. Wash it when get dried. This face pack is the best rescuer for your skin.

Lemon, fuller’s earth and rose water: Another DIY pack to avoid dryness after Holi. Add 2-3 tablespoons of lemon, 1 spoon of fuller’s earth and 1 spoon of rose water. Mix well and apply on the face, dry it. Wash face with cold water.

Turmeric and milk face pack: Turmeric has numerous health and skincare benefits. It has skin brightening properties. Add 1 spoon of turmeric and milk, mix well and make a paste. Apply this pack on the face for at least 15 minutes.

Orange peel and masoor daal: Mix dried orange peel, 1 tablespoon of masoor daal, lemon juice and rose water. Mix well and apply this paste to your face for 15 minutes. Wash with cold water. This removes dryness from skin and withdraws dead skin.

Important tips to remember:

• Don’t use boiled or hot water to remove colours

• Don’t exfoliate too much, which may cause dryness.

• Apply moisturizers after face packs.

• Avoid any skin treatment a week before Holi.

Follow these simple skincare tips and get your natural and healthy glow back. Enjoy this gala time with your near and dear ones.

(By Mr. Rajesh Grover, Co-Founder, Derma Essentia)