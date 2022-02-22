How To Prevent Split Ends In Hair?

The hard truth: Once you get a split end, it won’t go away.

The only way to get rid of split ends is to cut them off. And for the future, you can take care of your hair and prevent splits from occurring in the first place. There are simple ways to avoid split ends, but before that let’s look at what causes split ends.

What causes split ends?

The longer the hair, the older the end and therefore more prone to split ends.

The daily grind – washing, combing, styling, and chemical treatments – can cause the hair cuticle, which is the outside protective sheath of the hair’s shaft, to wear off. Once the cuticle is damaged the inner layer of hair is exposed, and it becomes weakened, dehydrated, and damaged, making the hair prone to split ends.

The good news is that you can easily avoid split ends and grow your hair longer without having to worry about them. Here are some of the tips to say bye-bye to them forever:

Oil your hair before you wash it

We often underestimate the simple tips which can literally save our hair and make them look stunning. Oiling your hair before moisturizing and nourishing your hair. Also, it adds a protective layer around your hair strands.

Trim your tresses regularly

Remember how everyone in the salon says that you should cut your hair every 2-3 months? It is actually true. Washing and combing our hair regularly leads to a lot of wear and tear.

Avoid using hot water to wash your hair

This is common knowledge but one which not a lot of us use on a day-to-day basis. When you wash your hair with boiling hot water, it leaves your hair dehydrated and also makes it lose all the natural hair oils.

Use a wide-toothed wooden brush

When you use a wide-toothed brush, it prevents knotting, breakage and also prevents hair breakage. In fact, you should always brush your hair from downwards to your scalp.

Do not tie your hair too tightly

We know that getting our hair made into fancy hairstyles can take up on a major high, however, it comes with its own set of cons too. When you tie your hair too tightly, it starts getting extremely weak and leads to hair breakage.

Apart from this, you must always sleep on a nice silk pillow, use a scarf whenever you are stepping out and dry your hair gently.