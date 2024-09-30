Patanjali DIY face packs for quick puja glow

Festivities are not just for the lights, the drums and the food; festivities are the time when you don your new clothes and be the best version of yourself. As the festivities have already begun with Ganesh Chathurthi just over and Durga puja and Diwali on their way, it is time to make our skin happy as well, and what better than Patanjali DIY face pack for that quick puja glow?

While the appealing skin treatment offers might seem like the most convenient option, they can be quite time-consuming and expensive and might not even be the perfect fit for what your skin needs. That’s where DIY Patanjali Ayurvedic face packs come into play. With just a few basic ingredients, you can whip up easy and convenient face packs that, with quick application, will give you visibly glowing skin. Excited? Here are a few DIY face packs that will get you festive-ready.

Curd and besan face pack

Curd is a great source of amino acids, probiotics, Vitamin B12, and iron, while besan acts as a gentle exfoliator which slowly removes dirt and pollution from the skin without removing the oil from the face, thus combating dryness. Take one tablespoon curd and one tablespoon besan, and create a thick paste; you can even add a bit of honey as it moisturises your skin. Make a thick paste, apply it on your face and let it rest for 20 minutes before rinsing it off.

Turmeric and honey face pack

Turmeric, with its antimicrobial and antibacterial properties due to the presence of curcumin, helps fight off acne-causing bacteria. The antioxidant properties help fight the free radicals and remove the toxins while honey moisturises the skin. Take one tablespoon of honey, now add a teaspoon of turmeric powder, mix it, apply the pack to your face and let it rest for 15 minutes before rinsing it off.

Mint and multani mitti face pack

Mint tightens the pores and moisturises the skin by locking in the moisture, and it also comes with anti-ageing properties, while multani mitti absorbs excess oil and acts as a gentle exfoliator. Take crushed mint leaves, add multani mitti and one tablespoon curd, make a paste and apply it to your face. Wash it off with lukewarm water after 20 minutes. Save time by going for Patanjali multani mitti face pack.

Sandalwood and rosewater

Sandalwood comes with skin-lightening properties and can help combat acne as well. It absorbs the excess oil and tightens the pores, while rose water hydrates and brightens your skin. Take one tablespoon of sandalwood, mix it with two tablespoons of rose water, and make a thick paste. Apply it on your face and keep it on for 15 minutes.

A few other Patanjali DIY face pack options:

Neem and Multani mitti face pack

Aloe vera and cucumber face pack

Tomato, turmeric and honey face pack

Lemon and honey face pack