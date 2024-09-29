Patanjali multani mitti and ubtan: Your solution for de-tanning

With growing exposure to the harmful rays of the sun and environmental stressors, our skin’s barrier gets compromised. Moreover, the skin loses its luster and gets tanned with time. To make sure that our skin remains healthy, radiant, and youthful, using ayurvedic and natural remedies is the safest bet. Patanjali has created a line of modern skincare products, like multani mitti and ubtan, that hinge on age-old beauty practices that have stood the test of time. The brand has created face packs, cleansers, and scrubs using ancient beauty secrets used by our ancestors. These options are nature’s gift and are a potent and herbal alternative to chemical products.

Among the variety of products available, Patanjali has brought the tried and tested ingredients- multani mitti and ubtan back. Made with all-natural and herbal ingredients, these cooling products help calm the skin and replenish it. Multani mitti and ubtan help restore the skin’s natural glow and de-tan it effectively.

Multani mitti is also known as Fuller’s Earth and is a natural clay that has multiple benefits for the skin. It is a mineral-rich clay that has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic skincare practices to remove any impurities and exfoliate dead skin cells. Moreover, it helps to tighten pores, soothe the skin and offer a deep cleanse. Patanjali offers a comprehensive multani mitti range- body cleansers, face packs, and face scrubs. Made with an effective blend of multani mitti and other powerful herbs, these products help gently exfoliate the skin. With its cooling sensation, it draws out impurities and controls oil production. Suitable for all skin types, multani mitti helps de-tan, unveiling youthful, healthy, and radiant skin.

On the other hand, ubtan is a paste that has been made in Indian households for centuries. It is made of various natural ingredients including lentils, grains, and ayurvedic herbs, that help cleanse the skin. Usually made with gram flour, sandalwood, and other herbs, the paste helps detoxify the skin. When applied, the ubtan dries on the skin and helps scoop out dust, grime, and dead skin cells. Our ancestors have been using the blend for centuries to cleanse and de-tan to reveal radiant skin. Additionally, apart from exfoliation, the Patanjali Ubtan can also be used as a deep cleansing mask. It is suitable to be applied on both the body and the face for all skin types.

With environmental stressors contributing to skin issues, age-old natural remedies come to the rescue.