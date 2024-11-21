Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach celebrates holiday spirit with annual cake mixing ceremony

The Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach kicked off the festive season in style with its much-anticipated annual cake mixing ceremony, held on a sunlit Sunday afternoon by the poolside.

This beloved tradition, marking the start of the Christmas preparations, brought together guests and food lovers for an unforgettable day of indulgence and holiday cheer.

The event began with an elaborate brunch, expertly curated by the hotel’s chefs. Guests were treated to an extensive array of freshly baked bread, artisanal pastries, regional specialties, and international favorites, each dish showcasing the season’s best ingredients.

Neelabh Sahay, Director of Operations at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, shared his excitement about the event, noting the importance of togetherness during this time of year.

“The cake-mixing event is more than just a culinary tradition; it’s about bringing people together, celebrating the spirit of the holidays, and creating lasting memories,” Sahay said. “It’s wonderful to see families, friends, and even strangers come together, sharing joy and forming new connections.”

After enjoying the lavish brunch, guests rolled up their sleeves and joined in the cake-mixing fun. Donning chef hats, aprons, and gloves, they mixed together an aromatic blend of premium dried fruits, nuts, and fine spirits—ingredients essential for creating the rich, flavorful Christmas cakes.

The process, which signals the beginning of the holiday baking season, is an important tradition in many cultures, allowing the ingredients to mature and develop their full flavor before the big day.

As the mixing took place, the atmosphere was full of holiday tunes and the gentle sound of waves from the nearby beach. The seaside location added a special touch to the day.