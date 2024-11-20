20 years of Rajkumar Hirani: Filmmakers reflect on his cinematic legacy

As Rajkumar Hirani celebrates 20 years in the Indian film industry, it’s a perfect moment to reflect on his journey and the indelible mark he has left on Indian cinema.

Known for his unique storytelling style that blends humor with heart, Hirani has become a beloved figure not just among audiences, but also within the filmmaking community.

From his breakout hit ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ to the blockbuster ‘3 Idiots’, and more recently with ‘Dunki’, Hirani’s films have consistently broken boundaries, making audiences laugh, cry, and think. His knack for crafting deeply human stories—ones that are both entertaining and thought-provoking—has earned him a special place in the hearts of millions.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajkumar Hirani (@hirani.rajkumar)

But what truly sets him apart is his ability to connect with people on a personal level, whether it’s the humor in ‘Lage Raho Munnabhai’, the social commentary in ‘PK’, or the powerful journey of Sanjay Dutt in ‘Sanju’.

Hirani’s filmmaking journey has not only been marked by commercial success but also by the deep respect he commands from his peers.

Celebrating his milestone of 20 years, several filmmakers and industry stalwarts have shared their admiration for Rajkumar Hirani.

Karan Johar:

Karan Johar, known for his own successful film career, expressed his admiration for Hirani’s work, saying, “I am jealous of him. Actually, it’s not jealousy, it’s envy. I have never been able to do what he does. His films are driven by great ideas. His scripts are so strong. I can only hope to come across scripts like his.”

S. S. Rajamouli

Rajamouli, the mastermind behind ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’, shared his admiration, stating, “I am a fan of Rajkumar Hirani’s films. The way he crafts his stories, I can’t even imagine creating a single scene like that.”

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap, known for his distinct cinematic style, also spoke highly of Hirani’s approach, commenting, “Usually, we filmmakers try so hard to make our subject impactful that it can lose its essence for the audience. But Rajkumar Hirani doesn’t do that, and that’s what sets him apart.”

Javed Akhtar

Even legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar has lauded Hirani, calling him a “great filmmaker” and praising the human element in his craft. He added, “To make great films, one must not only be a good director or writer but also a good human being—and Hirani is all of those things.”

His films have shaped the storytelling landscape in Bollywood and inspired a generation of filmmakers to focus on content-driven cinema. Hirani’s films aren’t just about entertainment; they are reflections of society.