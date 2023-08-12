New menus to try out

Indulge your taste senses with a fresh menu created specifically for the rainy season. Some of your city’s greatest restaurants are waiting to serve you an array of new delights and fulfill your thirst for trying new items or serving your favourite with monsoon here.

A restaurant where you are not intimidated by the menu but are attracted by the entertaining culinary experiences that evoke a sense of comfort and a set of familiar tastes and aromas. Enjoy the authenticity and delicacy of global cuisine in an exquisite setting.

Amiel Gourmet

Amiel Gourmet, a collective establishment of modern French cuisine in Bengaluru, embraces the season by introducing delectable monsoon specialties while employing locally-sourced seasonal produce. Anticipate a thoughtfully curated array of soul-satiating French delicacies this August, meticulously crafted by the Executive Chef, Amiel Guerin, available for both lunch and dinner.

Whether it’s a comforting bowl of French Onion Soup accompanied by Gruyère Cheese and freshly baked in-house Sourdough; a vibrantly plated Risotto Vert made with a sublime blend of Arborio rice with spinach puree and topped with shaved parmesan and almonds; or Tarte a l’oignon, a warm flaky tart perfected with caramelised onion and sour cream, the monsoon specials assures a soulful yet flavourful dining experience.

Additionally, expect quintessential classics such as the timeless Duck Confit with Chef Amiel’s orange glaze twist or the succulent Lamb Bourguignon, a Burgundy special red wine braised lamb, leaving a truly satisfying impression on the palate.

No monsoon experience would be complete without a heartwarming serving of Homemade Hot Chocolate available on this special menu while sweet encounters include the all-time favourite Creme Brulee infused with Madagascar vanilla.

Availability: Until the end of August 2023

Location: Sahakaranagar Outlet

Phone: +91 88844 41259

Price: Rs. 3000 plus tax average for two

Toast & Tonic, Bengaluru

Toast & Tonic, Bengaluru’s pioneering gin and tonic bar celebrated for its dedication to local sourcing and sustainability, introduces the Son of a Bun, Burger Menu curated by Chef Chirag Makwana.

The Toast & Tonic Burger Menu showcases a range of distinctive choices that guide diners through India’s diverse flavors. From the Young Jackfruit Burger, a vegetarian sensation akin to pulled pork, to the Khasi Pork Burger, inspired by Chef Chirag’s Shillong travels, each burger embodies local ingredients and homemade techniques. The Young Jackfruit Burger combines pulled jackfruit in soft bajra buns, accompanied by pickled Bhavnagri chillies and local Manchego cheese. The Khasi Pork Burger, with black sesame paste, bamboo shoots, and Naga chilli aioli, offers harmonious fusion.

The Chicken Burger presents a crispy rice flake-coated patty infused with spices, served on a ragi bun with sriracha aioli and peppery rocket. Seafood lovers relish the Soft Shell Crab Burger, featuring Bhimavaram-sourced crab, Ishka farms capers, and sweet potato fries. Fish enthusiasts delight in the Bhetki Burger, marinated kasundi mustard Bhetki fish on a herbed bun with curry mayo, star fruit, and banana chips. The Lamb Burger combines harissa-spiced lamb, balsamic onions, sesame garlic spread, and Egyptian dukkah spiced potato wedges.

Chef Chirag Makwana’s menu brilliantly highlights Indian ingredients and flavors, echoing freshness and sustainability. Toast & Tonic’s Burger Menu promises to enthrall taste buds, creating excitement among food aficionados.

Contact Number: +91 99455 65483

Address: Toast & Tonic – 14/1, Wood St, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560025

Grains & Greens at L&S Bistro, Intercontinental Marine Drive

A plant-powered menu with sustainability at its core. With the launch of this menu, L&S Bistro aims to bring mindful food options to the forefront where millets, seeds, greens, and plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy take centre stage. A part of the brand’s continuous endeavour to support the growing appetite for sustainable dining.

L&S Bistro is the all-day restaurant and pizzeria at the InterContinental Marine Drive serving European and Asian comfort classics, local Indian specialities, gluten-free options, a dedicated vegan selection, pizzas, and contemporary dishes with Middle Eastern influences.

Dates: Grains & Greens menu available from 4th Aug to 13th Aug, 2023

The Tigress Resort and Spa in Ranthambore

Experience the exquisite flavors of The Tigress Resort’s meticulously prepared smoked salmon dish, available for just Rs 600. Delight in the rich, smoky nuances of the salmon, expertly crafted to perfection by the brand’s culinary team.

Whether you’re a seafood aficionado or looking to explore new gastronomic experiences, The Tigress Resort’s smoked salmon promises to be a savory highlight of your visit. Don’t miss the chance to savor this culinary masterpiece amidst the luxurious surroundings of The Tigress Resort and Spa

The most loved menu is back – Unlimited dim sum and sushi at Taki Taki

Taki Taki, the renowned Japanese and Pan-Asian restaurant, is delighted to announce the much-anticipated return of their famous lunch menu: Unlimited Dim Sum and Sushi. Taki Taki is once again ready to enthrall patrons with an exceptional dining experience featuring an array of delectable delicacies.

Known for its unwavering commitment to using premium quality ingredients and offering authentic flavors, Taki Taki has become the go-to destination for connoisseurs seeking an extraordinary culinary journey.

The restaurant boasts an impressive selection of dim sum options, including Edamame Truffle, Crystal Vegetable, Asparagus and Corn, Chicken Sui Mai, Prawn Petit and Herbs, and Chicken Gyoza, among others.

Stepping into Taki Taki is not just a culinary experience; it is an immersion into a world of sleek and stylish design elements that perfectly complement the restaurant’s exquisite menu. With over 25 options to choose from, the extensive menu ensures that every diner’s preferences are catered to, making it an ideal spot for a delightful date or a joyous lunch with friends. And the menu is absolutely perfect for this rainy season.

The highlight of the Unlimited Dim Sum and Sushi offer is that diners can indulge in as many servings as they desire, allowing them to explore a myriad of flavors and combinations.

Priced at: Rs 999++ for Unlimited Dim sum, Rs 1499++ for Unlimited Sushi, Rs 1599++ for Unlimited Dim sum and Sushi

Available – Monday to Saturday

Time – 12 pm – 4 pm

Address – World Crest, Unit no.1A & 1B, Lodha, Upper Worli, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013

For reservations – +91 7400491480

The Ritual Daily Coffee

Ritual Daily Coffee is delighted to unveil its highly anticipated Monsoon Menu Coffee Collection. Designed to complement the soothing ambiance of the monsoon season, these carefully crafted coffee recipes are set to captivate the taste buds of coffee lovers and bring a delightful twist to their mornings. Orange Latte, infusing the familiar comfort of a Latte with a double shot of espresso and a touch of citrus orange, the result is a captivating harmony of flavours that transports guests to a world of sensory delight for those seeking pure decadence.

The Matcha Latte takes centre stage with its captivating combination of steamed milk and the delicate bitterness of matcha green tea. For a heartwarming experience, the Cinnamon Latte presents a delightful blend of fragrant cinnamon and Double Shot Espresso with Steamed Milk. Hot Chocolate that is sure to warm hearts and hands on rainy days. Indulge in the rich, velvety texture and the luxurious blend of high-quality chocolate, providing the ultimate comfort during the monsoon season.

Address: Dr. Ambedkar Rd, Pali Market, Pali Hill, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050

Time: 8 am onwards

Reservation Number: +91 9082943228

Also, Try out this amazing Barbie Latte and Iced Barbie & Barbie Frappuccino from Ritual Daily Coffee with your friends, and don’t miss to tag your Barbie squad. Available 21st – 31st July at Pali Hill cafe only!

BOHOBA presents an eclectic mix of gourmet comfort food and hand-crafted cocktails

Decked with vibrant Boho elements, serving unique gourmet comfort food and crafted cocktails, Mumbai’s newest culinary destination ‘BOHOBA’ allures you to the Bohemian lifestyle. Located in Malad, this restaurant is inspired by the bohemian spirit, promising an authentic and spirited dining experience for everyone who steps in. And if you are always chasing aesthetics and an artful vibe for your Instagram feed, Bohoba will satiate you with its artistic vibe.

The restaurant’s interiors are crafted with careful thought to showcase the essence, vibrancy, and artistic elements of a Bohemian design. It’s fascinating and chic without being overwhelming, creating a cosy space to chill with your gang while enjoying flavoursome food. In today’s busy lives, people rarely have time to stop and admire the things around them, but at Bohoba we have meticulously worked on the smallest of details that will capture your eyes and heart.

Address: Food Court Mezzanine Level, Infinity Mall, Malad

Cafe Panama, Lower Parel

Cafe Panama in Lower Parel offers an urban oasis with a tropical vibe, amidst the city buzz. Recently, they expanded their menu to feature delectable additions from Latin American cuisine along with innovative cocktails. Drawing inspiration from diverse Latin American regions, the new menu provides a unique culinary journey for visitors. By deconstructing familiar items, the dishes integrate seamlessly with the vibrant Latin culture. The Tequila Lounge also introduces novel cocktails, crafting an unparalleled mixology haven.

Cafe Panama harmonises global and local flavors, creating a cozy ambiance within its rustic interiors. Their extensive food selection, ranging from Salads and Tacos to Burrito Bowls and Burgers, might make decisions challenging. For a taste of the new offerings, explore dishes like the Pork Belly, Penne Gochujang-an Italian-Korean fusion pasta-and Loaded Totopos, a toasted Mexican corn tortilla staple.

The 12-hour marinated Hickory-smoked Jerk Chicken adds an extra layer of flavor to each bite. Interaction is encouraged through dishes like Gambas Pil Pil-grilled prawns flambed with Vodka, served with scallion, paprika, and tomato sauce. Avocado enthusiasts can enjoy customisable Guacamole Tableside, adjusting spice levels to preference. Complementing the cuisine, Café Panama’s mixology team presents inventive cocktails that complement the new menu. Alongside their curated Latin wine selection, Tequila and Mezcal-based cocktails like Don Pablo, Maracuya, and Coco Jengi offer a diverse range of flavors. To conclude, savor a Smoked Belgian Chocolate Cigar-a Bourbon and Bitter Chocolate creation served with Vanilla ice cream, Wild berries, and Oat Almond Crumble.

Address- Lower Parel Compound, Sitaram Jadhav Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013

Contact no- +91 99882 14444

Cafe 49, Juhu

Cafe 49 in Juhu is the ultimate cozy hangout, renowned for its inviting ambience, delightful menu, and friendly vibe. This charming spot is perfect for heart-to-heart chats and joyous moments, whether with old pals or new companions. The fresh menu is a standout, presenting a wide range of dishes from Soups to Sharing meals, designed to excite your taste buds and satisfy every culinary craving.

Highlighted must-tries from the new selection include the Peri Peri Cottage Cheese Croquettes, Harissa Tofu Popcorn, and Spinach Cheese Cigars. The Chipotle Tacos and Cottage Cheese Tacos offer a fusion of Mexican flavors that elevate your palate. For those seeking classics, Cafe 49 offers beloved go-to options, including shareable Nachos, crispy crostinis, fries, and delightful cheeseballs to satiate snack desires.

The cafe introduces an array of delectable salads and bowls. Noteworthy choices encompass the Avocado and Quinoa Salad, a refreshing blend of nourishing elements, and the Mexican Layered Bowl, brimming with lively tastes and zesty spices. Enjoy delectable starters and mouthwatering mains, accompanied by top-notch coffee blends that rejuvenate your senses and sustain your energy. Cafe 49 is where cherished memories are crafted, leaving you with a contented smile.

Address: Cafe 49, The Emerald Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai – 400049

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

To book call: 9223379077 / 75

Hungry Buddha

Tasty Noodles and Wholesome Buddha Bowls Out for Delivery as Hungry Buddha Opens Its New Space in Lower Parel. A hot steamy Lemon Coriander soup will serve the perfect company on a rainy day. Pair it with some Crispy Potatoes, Thai spring rolls, or a fulfilling Buddha Bowl as Hungry Buddha opens its second cloud kitchen in Lower Parel. People around South Mumbai can now indulge in such goodness of pan-Asian cuisine from one of the best in town. Known for its affinity to East Asian culture and cuisine, it is one of the finest cloud kitchens serving Asian specialities in Mumbai’s Bandra-Juhu belt.

The brand chooses just the right destination to allure the residents and commercial populace at Lower Parel – one of the top-end food and beverage hubs in the city. Relish in the spicy and exotic freshness of Burmese, Thai, and Malaysian dishes along with the familiar classics and their much-loved Buddha Bowls, which make for a wholesome meal at an affordable price.

The menu spans soups, starters to full-course meals of noodles and rice. Cottage Cheese Satay, Honey Glazed Grilled Chicken Skewers, Grilled Chicken in Black Pepper Sauce, or Green Pepper Prawns, you are spoilt for choice among the starters. The main course includes amazing flavourful curries in sauces of your choice. If you love tanginess to your meals, you should opt for the Asian Style Chicken in Spicy Orange Sauce. The Buddha Bowls have captured the hearts of its existing customer base. The Chicken Laksa curry bowl, Veg Phad Thai Bowl, Korean Kimchi Bowl, and Veg Kung Pao Bowl, each can tantalise your taste buds with their exotic ingredients and a fresh burst of flavours. And they are perfect for people who want to order meals for themselves without feeling a pinch in their pocket. There’s no missing out on the classics of Paneer Chilli, Veg Burnt Garlic Rice, Red & Green Thai Curry, Schezwan Noodles, and more. And vegans, don’t you worry, as the extensive menu covers your preferences too. Stir-Fried Mushrooms with Bell Peppers, Pink Peppercorn Tofu, Tofu Hunan, and Vegan Tofu Satay will satiate your taste for an authentic Asian meal.

Instagram-https://www.instagram.com/hungrybuddhamumbai/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

Savour Canton at The Westin Mumbai, Garden City

Indulge in the Finest of Cantonese Cuisine as Chef Chow Chee Meng Brings Culinary Excellence to Mumbai

The Westin Garden City is thrilled to present an exquisite epicurean affair featuring the finest of Cantonese crafted by the renowned Chef Chow Chee Meng. Flying down from Bengaluru, Chef Chow brings with him 30 years of experience in the culinary arts within leading Hotels and Clubhouses, making him an exceptional addition to this exclusive gastronomic celebration.

Chef Chow Chee Meng has a proven track record of culinary brilliance, having held prestigious positions as a culinary head, employee training leader, and administration specialist. His passion for innovative cooking and strong leadership qualities have made him a respected name in the culinary world.

Currently serving as the Chinese Chef at The Lantern, The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, Chef Chow’s culinary journey has taken him to various renowned establishments worldwide. Notably, he played a pivotal role as the Pre-Opening Owner-Chef at MK Chinese Cuisine restaurant in Johor, Malaysia, and as the Pre-Opening Executive Chinese Chef at The Duck King Hotel Golden Tulip Galaxy in Surabaya, Indonesia.

Chef Chow’s international ventures also include serving as the Pre-Opening Executive Chef at Peony Club Modern Chinese Cuisine and Goldfish Modern Chinese Restaurant in London, U.K. His expertise has further graced the kitchens of prestigious establishments such as Royal China Restaurant at Raffles Hotel, Singapore, and Cocoon Restaurants on Regent Street, London.

This special food promotion at Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Garden City promises an unparalleled dining experience as Chef Chow Chee Meng crafts an exclusive Cantonese menu, showcasing the finest flavours and culinary artistry. Savour forgotten recipes from the Orient, sumptuous roasted meats, delicate dim sums, Chef’s signature salt & pepper shrimp, and more as you witness tradition blend with culinary excellence.

The event will take place from 6th August to 13th August at Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Mumbai Garden City, and reservations are highly recommended to secure a seat at this epicurean affair. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to savour the artful masterpieces created by Chef Chow Chee Meng, available for a limited time only.

Dates: 6th to 13th August 2023

Venue: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Mumbai Garden City

Time: Dinner

The Kind Roastery & Brewroom, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

The Kind Roastery & Brewroom Cafe in JP Nagar, Bengaluru presents their much-awaited monsoon menu for 2023, tailor-made to enhance the magic of the rainy season while also fostering bonds of friendship. Bursting with an array of delectable dishes crafted from seasonal ingredients and infused with innovative flavors, the menu promises an unforgettable culinary journey. So, as you gather with friends to celebrate the essence of friendship, let the café’s enchanting monsoon delights elevate your experience and create cherished memories together.

Among the menu highlights is the Tan Tan Noodles, featuring noodles tossed in a flavorful sauce infused with garlic, chili, peanuts, and mustard leaf pickle. Served with a marinated cottage cheese skewer, this dish perfectly balances spices and textures for a blissful gourmet escapade. The Roasted Pumpkin and Feta Tartines are a must-try for those seeking a unique combination of flavors. The open-toasted tartines feature yellow pumpkin and tangy Greek feta, topped with chunky garlic chili oil, creating a harmonious blend of sweetness and spice. Elevating the taste of sourdough toast, the Pesto and Bell Pepper Tartine showcases a trio of bell peppers generously topped with a nutty pesto. This exquisite dish offers an exquisite balance of vivid colors and tantalizing tastes.

The Kind Roastery & Brewroom Cafe pays homage to Mumbai’s culinary legacy with the Bombay Bun Bhaji. Indulge your taste buds with the Charcoal Affogato, an exquisite dessert that combines edible activated charcoal ice cream with The Kind’s signature espresso. This visually stunning creation is a treat for both the eyes and the palate. With its commitment to quality ingredients, innovation, and warm hospitality, The Kind Roastery & Brew Room Cafe remains a preferred destination for food enthusiasts seeking a unique and unforgettable dining experience.

Time: 8 am to 11 pm

Cost for two: Rs. 800/-

