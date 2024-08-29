National sports day: Cinematic celebration of India’s athletic spirit

On National Sports Day, it’s time to reflect on how Indian cinema has captured the heart of sports through some unforgettable films. From gripping narratives to inspiring performances, these movies have not only entertained but also motivated countless viewers. Here’s a look at eight seminal Indian sports films that have left a lasting impression.

1. Lagaan

In 2001, while Bollywood was dominated by romance and comedy, Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Lagaan’ made a groundbreaking mark. Set in the fictional village of Champaner, this film blends cricket with a potent anti-colonial struggle. The plot follows villagers, led by Aamir Khan, who challenge British officers to a high-stakes cricket match to abolish their oppressive tax.

2. Dangal

Nitish Tiwari’s ‘Dangal’, featuring Aamir Khan, takes us on a remarkable journey through the lives of Geeta and Babita Phogat, two of India’s top female wrestlers. Starting in a small Haryana village and culminating in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the film showcases their rigorous training and extraordinary achievements.

Advertisement

3. Chak De! India

Directed by Shimit Amin, ‘Chak De! India’ stars Shah Rukh Khan as a disgraced hockey player who redeems himself by coaching the Indian women’s hockey team. The film is celebrated for its stirring portrayal of teamwork and national pride, making it a standout in the sports genre.

4. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Neeraj Pandey’s ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ chronicles the life of cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, played by Sushant Singh Rajput. The film spans Dhoni’s journey from his humble beginnings to leading India to World Cup glory, offering a poignant look at his rise from a ticket collector to a celebrated cricketer.

5. Sultan

In ‘Sultan’, director Ali Abbas Zafar presents Salman Khan as a wrestler who battles through personal and professional challenges. Set against the backdrop of Haryana’s wrestling circuits, the film’s emotional depth and Khan’s compelling performance make it a memorable entry in Indian sports cinema.

6. Toolsidas Junior

Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Toolsidas Junior’, directed by Mridul Mahendra, tells the touching story of a young boy, Midi, who aims to restore his father’s pride by winning a snooker tournament. The film, starring Sanjay Dutt, highlights determination and familial bonds in a poignant sports narrative.

7. Chandu Champion

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Chandu Champion’, directed by Kabir Khan and featuring Kartik Aaryan, brings to life the inspiring tale of Murlikant Petkar, who won India’s first individual gold medal at the 1972 Paralympics. The film celebrates Petkar’s relentless spirit and his historic achievement.

8. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ stars Farhan Akhtar as the legendary athlete Milkha Singh. The biopic delves into Singh’s life, set against the backdrop of post-Independence India and his struggles and triumphs on the track, blending personal and national history into a powerful narrative.

These films not only celebrate the spirit of sports but also echo the broader struggles and triumphs of their characters. This makes them essential viewing as we honor National Sports Day.