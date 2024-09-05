National Nutrition Week: Debunking common nutrition myths

Should you cut down on carbs? Should you drink lemon water in the morning, or should you try that intermittent fasting plan that all the celebrities are following? The challenges of deciding what to eat, how much, and when can be overwhelming, especially when trying to maintain proper nutrition. With so much information circulating through social media and other channels, choosing the right nutrition can be difficult. According to experts, nutrition needs vary from person to person. As we celebrate National Nutrition Week from September 1 to 7, here are a few nutrition trends that deserve a big thumbs down:

All fat should be avoided

This is probably the biggest myth you’ll encounter. When it comes to nutrition, there’s often confusion about what is right and what is wrong, and whether fat should be completely eliminated is one of the biggest misconceptions. Animal fats are often saturated, but fats from plants and fish are polyunsaturated and beneficial. These “good” fats are essential for the body as they provide energy for daily functions.

Carbs are a big no-no

Carbohydratess often get blamed for weight gain, but are they really the enemy? Carbs come in two forms: simple and complex. While simple carbs might sound straightforward, they can be problematic. Simple carbs, typically found in sugars, are quickly absorbed into the bloodstream, potentially leading to weight gain and increased blood sugar levels. On the other hand, complex carbs, usually sourced from plants and high in fiber, are healthier options.

Canned fruits and veggies are not healthy

There is a common misconception that canned fruits and vegetables are unhealthy. While fruits preserved in sugar syrup are not a healthy choice, freshly cut, canned, and frozen fruits and vegetables can be great alternatives when fresh seasonal produce is unavailable.

Gluten should be avoided

People with celiac disease or specific wheat allergies should avoid gluten. But for most others, gluten can be part of a balanced diet. Gluten found in whole grains provides protein, fiber, and various other nutrients.

