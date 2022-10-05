Mysore Dasara: an age-old tradition that lives up to its name

Mysore Dasara is one of the most celebrated and popular festivals in India. The city of Mysore has a long tradition of celebrating the Dussehra festival. Mysore Dussehra has long been declared as the state festival of Karnataka. It is a 10-day festival that begins with Navratri and concludes on Vijayadashami. During the days of the function, the Mysore Palace remains illuminated with thousands of lights, which is a sight to behold.

The Mysore Dasara is celebrated elaborately with great enthusiasm and witnesses a huge crowd. During this period the whole of Mysore undergoes a massive facelift and it is decorated beautifully with the streets lit and the trees decorated. It entices a huge audience both from all over the world.

Dussehra celebration begins with a puja performed for Goddess Chamundeshwari at the temple located on the top of Chamundeshwari hills with the presence of the Wadiyar royal family and state officials. Mysore was once called ‘Mahishur,’ as it is believed to be the place where Goddess Chamundeshwari (a form of Durga) killed the buffalo-headed demon, Mahishasura. Since then, the nine days of Mysore Dasara have been celebrated with much enthusiasm. The Dussehra festival held in Mysore has a history that goes far back into antiquity. The festival was in early days connected with Indra, the god of thunder.

The city celebrates this prominent festival with great pomp and show. There are exhibitions of decorated elephants, horses, and camels walking jointly. Tourists from various places plan their visit to the city every year during this season.

The Mysore Palace is one of the most glorious and lauded pieces of architecture in India. During the festivities, the palace is Illuminated for two hours from 7 PM to 9 PM on the first eight days and the three hours from 7 PM to 10 PM on Vijayadashami day with 97,000 incandescent lamps that amplify its majesty and beauty.

The Chamundeshwari electricity supply corporation bears a huge cost in the illumination of the lights during the celebration. The Karnataka government has already announced that it will be a grand celebration, this time, which is after two years of subdued celebration. This year 124 km of roads and streets and 96 junctions are specifically illuminated with LED bulbs. Last year the illumination was done on 110 km of roads and 89 circles.

The Mysore Dasara is certainly worth the time, money, and effort invested in it and planning a trip to Mysore for Dussehra is the best option.