Malaika Arora might have been away from the silver screen for quite some time, but she is grabbing all the attention with her impeccable fashion sense whenever she heads out. She is rightly called one of the industry’s best-dressed style icons. Whenever she makes a public appearance, the actress makes heads turn with her glamorous avatars.

Known for setting trends, the 45-year-old actress recently shared a picture on social media in which she can be seen in a breathtaking look.

Malaika took to her official Instagram handle to share a monochrome picture of herself dancing in a tulle dress that she wore at an awards show night.

View this post on Instagram Let the rhythm be your guiding light ….. #shadowplay#dancelikenooneswatching❤️ A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Nov 19, 2019 at 9:35pm PST

While attending the 2019 edition of the Spa Fit & Fab Awards in Mumbai, the actress dialed up the drama in a red dress from Giambattista Valli’s latest collaboration. Scoring high on drama, the tulle dress featured an asymmetric hemline, plunging neckline and voluminous pleated sleeves. While the tapered waist highlighted her waistline, the sleeves and trail of Arora’s dress added lots of volume to her evening look. She kept her look simple, yet impactful with heavily kohled eyes, bold brows and red lips, complemented with a low bun.

To complete her look, Malaika teamed her outfit with multi-layered pearl necklaces.

Meanwhile, the actress attended the store launch of designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock in Mumbai, designed by entrepreneur and interior designer Gauri Khan, where she was seen in blue pantsuit paired with a matching blouse.