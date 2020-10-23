Designer couple Pankaj and Nidhi Ahuja have used fabric made with 100 per cent recycled plastic PET bottles for their latest collection ‘Talisman which was showcased on Day 2 of the ongoing digital edition of the Lakme Fashion Week.

The designers collaborated with R|Elan to source the “fabrics of the future” like GreenGold which feels like silk and allows breathability, freshness, and flexibility; FeelFresh that has anti-microbial properties; and KoolTex which absorbs perspiration.

Commenting on the collection and Pankaj and Nidhi said: “As designers, we realise that 90 per cent of an outfit is the fabric that it is made of. R|Elan provided us with the means to work with sustainable fabrics and to make clothes that would not only look good on the outside but also feel great on the inside, giving the wearer a sense of comfort and well-being.”

The collection includes contemporary Western sihouttes in sandy peach, dusty pink to pecan brown and earthy blue shades in either colour blocking or with geometric prints of demi circles, circles and squares motifs.

There was zippered bomber jackets with matching pants, jumpsuit with side pockets, shirt collar and two patched flapped pockets, printed playsuit with perky sleeves battle jacket with 3D embroidered yoke and sheer pants, mini, flared textured skirt teamed with a sheer printed top, embellished with placed button detailing.

Additionally, there were surface ornamented long coats over figure-hugging sheaths, bell bottoms, balloon-sleeved cropped blouse with sequins, puff-sleeved blousons, belted full-flared maxi, bralettes with a long skirt, slim pants and button-less jacket, maxis and blouses sprinkled with 3D graduating circles.

The designers also created travel bags and laptop cases in the matching prints of the garments.

