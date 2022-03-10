Love Oriental food? Here are some great restaurants to try in Delhi

Whether you like your Oriental food traditional or want to give your palate something more exciting to try, this curated list of the best is worth keeping handy. Get those chopsticks ready and dig down!

“Oriental food belongs to the Southeast Asian countries which include Chinese, Thai, Korean, Japanese, etc.” The Oriental part of Asia covers a big chunk of Eastern Asia encompassing a wide range of culinary traditions.

Here are some great restaurants to try in Delhi

1. Pa Pa Ya (Pan-Asian)

Come here on a weekend and you’ll be lucky to get a table. This restaurant is a particular favourite of mine for its quality ingredients, lively vibe and great food. The glossy interiors of Buddha-Bar have been replaced with neutral accents, a 70-foot high ceiling with wooden artwork and an elevated bar right in the centre that lends extra pop to the scene. Pa Pa Ya is known for its ceremonious treatment of food.

2. Yum Yum Cha (Pan-Asian)

Part Japanese, part Thai, Yum Yum Cha is a delicious confluence of cultures. They are famous for a different style of sushi which is more dramatic with creamy sauces and crispy flakes. You will find some of the most imaginative culinary fusions on the menu like the Chilli Cheese dumplings or the latest Quinoa Hot Pot and the Pink Paan Mochi Ice Cream. No matter what you order, aim for the best.

3. Guppy (Japanese)

For contemporary Japanese food at a great price, go to Guppy. Their food flirts with the idea of Asian cuisine and that makes it stand out. The menu changes with every season, but the quality never wavers. They also have an imposing selection of sake that you can enjoy with your food. Do not miss their house speciality: pork belly with crispy skin bursting.

4. Burma Burma (Burmese)

The Khao Suey at Burma Burma is considered to be the best in the city. This vegetarian restaurant transforms beautiful ingredients into unique dishes like the tangy Roselle Leaf Soup, the unusual Tea Leaf Rice or the delicate White Fungus Salad. you will always discover something unique here.

5. Ping’s Café Orient (Asian Street Food)

Come here relax and enjoy the casual vibe (and after-dinner drinks). They dole out excellent bites from the best street food destinations in South East Asia without being complacent when it comes to creativity.