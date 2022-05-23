KCCI launched special summer vacation Online prog for Indian Students

Summer vacation is around the corner and every student might be thinking about what special things they can do this vacation. So to help them out, KCCI has launched a special summer vacation Online program for Indian Students.

These days Korean culture has been already influencing Indian youth and society. There are many fans of K-pop, K-drama, and K-culture in the country. So, keeping this in mind Korean Cultural Centre India provides special Korean cultural content for Indian school students by providing a multi-dimensional online program and services that provides a variety of K-culture content, specially designed for students. The aim is to provide a Korean culture playground where Indian students can experience and enjoy the hot summer vacation from home.

The website is designed and developed with the concept of allowing students to experience Korean cultural content as if they are playing an online game.

Starting with creating a user`s own avatar that a user can form and decorate with basic K-fashion, beauty, and Hanbok(Korean traditional dress). The website consists of a 3D virtual special exhibition featuring the photos of Indian medical units that participated in the Korean War, a virtual tour of the Korean Cultural Centre India (3D stereoscopic), Korea virtual tour(3D stereoscopic) where you can explore major tourist courses in Seoul, the capital of Korean, and the video contents of Korean cultural performances.

The Korean culture video content will include the performance of the Korean Cultural Centre India Taekwondo demonstration team`s performance with K-pop song(BTS). Along with this a musical and storytelling theatrical video of Queen Huh will be showcased, which will tell the legendary love story of Korean King Kim Su-ro and Indian Princess(Sriratna).

KCCI has built up the cultural exchange sisterhood ties with 120 schools across India so far.

Director Hwang Il-Yong of KCCI says, “I hope this online Korean culture playground developed this time can be a small welcome rain to cool off the heat for a while in a situation where students cannot have colorful vacation programs due to the record-breaking heatwave in summer even after Covid situation is over.”