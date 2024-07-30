Know Rashami Desai’s recipe for homemade mini burger

Actress Rashami Desai has shared a fun recipe for homemade mini-burgers, giving fans major food goals.

The ‘Uttaran’ fame actress, who enjoys 5.9 million followers on Instagram, took to her Stories section and posted a selfie wearing a pastel blue kurta.

The actress opted for a no-makeup natural look and tied her hair in a bun.

Advertisement

The snap shows Rashami holding a mini-burger in her hand.

The post is captioned: “My homemade mini burger: 1. Homemade bread 2. Little cheese 3. Onion 4. Salt and pepper 5. Eat.”

Rashami, who hails from Assam, began her acting career in 2002 with an Assamese-language film titled ‘Kanyadaan’.

The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with the romantic mystery ‘Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon.

She has also featured in Bhojpuri films like ‘Kab Hoi Gawna Hamar’, ‘Sohagan Bana Da Sajana Hamaar’, ‘Nadiya Ke Teer’, ‘Gazab Bhail Rama’, and ‘Kangna Khanke Piya Ke Angna’, among many others.

The diva made her television debut in 2006 with the mythological drama series ‘Ravan’, in which she played Queen Mandodari. She got her first break in TV in 2008 when she played a dual role in ‘Pari Hoon Main.’

Rashami gained fame playing the lead role of Tapasya in the 2009 show ‘Uttaran’, which was the third longest-running series at that time. The show featured Tina Datta in the lead alongside Rashami.

The actress was the winner of the reality show ‘Zara Nachke Dikha 2’, and later participated in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5’, ‘Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala’, ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6’, ‘Nach Baliye 7’, ‘Bigg Boss 13’, and ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Rashami last featured in the show ‘Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull’ and the movie ‘JNU: Jahangir National University’.