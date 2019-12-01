Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan. One of the most sought after stars in Bollywood, Kiara never misses a chance to flaunt her glamorous side.

Recently also, fans stumbled upon a super stylish photo of the Kabir Singh actress in which she can be seen flaunting her beauty bone.

On Saturday, the actress stepped out for an event in the city. Later, she took to her official Instagram handle to share the glimpse of herself from the event.

She posted two pictures of herself in which she can be seen donning a green coloured, sequined pantsuit by Cinq a Sept. The outfit featured a deep V plunging neckline, full minimal bishop sleeves, a front tie in the front to cinch the waist paired with 80s style flared pants.

To complete the look, she styled her look with a side-parted retro hairdo, filled-in brows, light smokey eyes and nude lips.

While the actress took to bold attempt but the whole look put together makes for an extremely poor combination. What do you say for her dress? Yay or nay?