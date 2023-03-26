Key tips to plan destination wedding

The charm and charisma of destination weddings are unmatched and surreal. A backdrop of the ocean or the mountain valleys as a picturesque setup makes the celebration of the union a memorable one, leaving a memory etched in the minds of people forever. Destination weddings are considered to be luxurious and yet have the perfect dash of coziness and privacy attached to them.

Find out a few tips to bear in mind shared by Priti S. Sidhwaani, Founder and CEO of DreamzKrraft, when planning your destination wedding:

Plan in time

Destination weddings are a lot of fun and can really be the perfect moment to spend time with your loved ones who gather together from all parts of the world to spend time celebrating your special day.

Drawing up the guestlists

Drawing up your guestlist in good time is really important. Planning a destination weddings guestlist is a lot more compressed and closer, this helps narrow down on those people you really want around with you on your special day rather than inviting just about anyone and everyone. It’s important to draw up your guest list well in advance for smooth planning.

Invites to go out on time

Since destination weddings involve travel and a complete break from work it is important to send out the invites in good time so that people can plan their calendars around the wedding dates to make sure nothing is clashing with D-Day.

Hiring a Wedding Planner helps

When dealing with a destination wedding there are a lot of intricate and minute details that need to be taken care of. From knowing the local vendors, understanding the location demands and challenges, and making the most of local food offerings, flower vendors, etc is not an easy task, hiring a good wedding planner becomes very vital when planning a destination wedding and optimising the location and the local offerings in the best possible way.

Block the Hotel at a good time to get good deals

However luxurious and big-budget a wedding is, Indians love saving every little buck that they can, and why not! Planning the nuptials in good time is just the right way to save unnecessary money on booking hotels late. Also, all that money spent can then be used for creating lavish decor that people won’t stop raving about in times to come, which is what we call money spent in the right way!

The Wedding planners are your one-stop destination for all your wedding planning and decor needs. Whether the royal weddings of Rajasthan mesmerise you or the beaches of Antalya, Turkey, and help lay all the eggs in the right basket leading to an immaculate and well-planned wedding. These are some comprehensive tips that we believe work well. Nevertheless, dive deeper and we can open a pandora’s box on tips galore when it comes to planning the perfect destination wedding for you because, without the fear of sounding pompous, we definitely believe we ace this one