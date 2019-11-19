Veere Di Wedding actress caught everyone’s attention at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Good Newwz with her attire. The actress has kickstarted the promotional junket for her upcoming next and her ensemble just made fans gasp with awe.

On Monday, the actress looked every bit the style icon that she is as she arrived at the event. She was seen sporting an embellished cutout cady midi dress in the shade of lemon from the brand Dion Lee. Her plunging neckline long sleeve drape dress had silver ball hardware detail that gathered the material of the dress on her neck and flaunted her washboard abs.

The actress showcased her love for silhouettes. Styled by celebrity-stylist Rhea Kapoor, Kareena paired her dress with Fenty heels and some cool Linda Farrow goggles. Not going overboard, Kareena kept her look simple and opted for minimal makeup. As for her hairstyle, the actress kept her tresses open.

To complete her look, the actress who turned into a femme fatale at the event, accessorised it with a pair of earrings and ring from Gehna Jewellers.

Rhea Kapoor, later treated fans to closer looks at her fashion pick. She had captioned Kareena’s photo as, “Today we bring only Good news and Good vibes. Kareena in @dionlee (sic).”

On the work front now, Kareena is busy with the promotions of her next film Good Newwz. The film, co-starring Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles, is slated to release on Christmas in December this year.