International tea day: Savor a cup of chai at these popular tea estates

You relish your morning elixir, fondly known as ‘chai,’ daily, seated on your comfy sofa with a newspaper or book in hand. But what if you could indulge in your favorite ‘chai’ at the very place of its origin? As we observe International Tea Day today, December 15, annually, we’ve curated a list of renowned tea estates for you to explore, where you can relish a cup of tea amidst lush green plantations and even take some home. Certain tea estates also provide expert recommendations, making it a must-visit for all tea enthusiasts.

Nilgiri Tea Plantation, Tamil Nadu

Encounter one of the oldest tea plantations, where Nilgiri tea boasts a dark, aromatic, fruity flavor, likely owing to the climatic conditions. These plantations remain green throughout the year, ensuring you can savor Nilgiri’s splendid blend anytime you visit.

Glenburn Tea Estate, Darjeeling

More than just a tea plantation, this locale can be your hillside retreat for a few days. Delight in freshly brewed aromatic Darjeeling tea from the Glenburn bungalow, set against the majestic Mount Kanchenjunga. Encompassing over 1600 acres, this estate is a must-visit when in Darjeeling.

Advertisement

Happy Valley Tea Estate, Darjeeling

Another gem in Darjeeling, the Happy Valley tea estate, nestled near the town, covers nearly 437 acres of lush greenery. If you find yourself in Darjeeling, ensure this tea estate is on your list, offering you the chance to enjoy a cup on-site or take some home.

Kelagur Tea Estate, Karnataka

Karnataka, renowned for coffee, is also a hub for tea. Among the oldest tea estates, Kelagur is known for its organic cultivation methods. Tourists are welcome to explore their manufacturing units, where tea leaves are sorted, processed, and packed.

Jorhat Tea Bungalow, Assam

Beyond Nilgiri and Darjeeling, Assam stands as another major tea-producing region. Immerse yourself in the tea plantation experience by staying in the redefined colonial bungalow accommodations of Jorhat. Indulge in freshly brewed cups of tea at your leisure.

In conclusion, these are the premier tea estates in India that beckon you to partake in the historical and cultural significance intertwined with tea cultivation on this International Tea Day.

Also Read: National cupcake day: Secrets to baking the best cupcakes