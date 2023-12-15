National cupcake day: Secrets to baking the best cupcakes

Whether you fancy simple cupcakes with frosting or enjoy experimenting with flavors, ganache, and fillings, cupcakes are ideal for that quick dessert bite you’ve been craving all day. Baking cupcakes is relatively simple and requires only a few ingredients, but mastering the right techniques is key to achieving the perfect batch. Issues like shrinking cupcakes, over-baked cupcakes, and overflowing cupcakes are common challenges. Baking is a skill that takes time and knowledge to perfect. While we can’t help with the time aspect, we can certainly share some expert cupcake-baking secrets on this National Cupcake Day, celebrated annually on December 15, to help you bake those perfect, decadent cupcakes.

Always Use Quality Ingredients

Baking the perfect cake demands more than just skill and knowledge; it requires quality ingredients too. While using the most expensive ingredients isn’t the solution, it’s essential to know the source of your ingredients. For instance, you may find cheap vanilla essence in the market, but it won’t impart the same flavor as real vanilla. This difference becomes apparent when you add them to your frosting and ganache. Therefore, the quality of your ingredients will play a significant role in determining how good your cupcakes will be.

Avoid Applying Force While Whisking

This is another mistake that even pro bakers sometimes make. Always be gentle with the cupcake batter if you want moist and fluffy cakes. Light whisking ensures that air bubbles remain inside the batter, expanding inside the oven to give you well-risen, moist cake. Blend all your ingredients gently.

Use Ingredients at Room Temperature

Using core ingredients like eggs, butter, and milk at room temperature is crucial for achieving the fluffiest cupcakes. Cold, lumpy butter won’t incorporate well with the sugar, resulting in insufficient air bubbles to trap the baking powder gases. Similarly, using cold milk prevents proper blending, leading to a brick-like cake.

Stick to the Recipe

Every recipe provides specific measurements and cooking or baking times for a reason. While experimenting with flavors and ingredients can yield excellent results, tried-and-tested recipes will always remain classics. While it may be challenging to have all the ingredients on hand during a sudden craving, remember that substituting one ingredient for another or changing the measurement might affect the cupcakes’ outcome.

These cupcake hacks are small pockets of knowledge that will help you achieve a batch of perfectly baked cupcakes every time. Happy National Cupcake Day to you and yours!