Here are instant fixes for muscle cramps

A rigorous workout routine at the gym comes with a price that all has to pay- muscle soreness. Muscle soreness means either you have pushed yourself very hard or you are doing something that you haven’t done before. Pain in the muscle is common after exercise or rigorous sports activity, but if your muscle remains sore every day, then you should worry about it.

It is important to know that muscle soreness can happen to both adults and kids. Depending on the severity and cause of the soreness, the situation can cause mild to extreme discomfort. Soreness of muscles normally gets healed on its own after a few days, but if it doesn’t, you can try some simple home remedies.

Epsom salt

The magnesium in Epsom salt promotes muscle relaxation and healing. Fill your bathtub with warm water, add two cups of Epsom salt and stir it thoroughly, soak in this bath for 20 minutes.

Cold compress

Cold temperature numbs the pain, reduces inflammation, and allows the affected muscle to relax. It will also help reduce soreness by constricting the blood vessels. Wrap a handful of ice cubes in a thin towel and put it on the affected area for about 15 minutes at a time. Repeat every two hours for one to two days.

Apple cider vinegar

Low potassium is one of the common causes of frequent muscle cramps. Apple cider vinegar has several nutrients that help control fluid balance in the body, thus preventing dehydration. Mix one tablespoon in a glass of warm water, drink this tonic once daily to prevent muscle cramps. To prevent nighttime leg cramps, mix one teaspoon each of apple cider vinegar and honey and one tablespoon of calcium lactate in a glass of warm water and drink this solution daily at night, half an hour before going to bed.

Yellow mustard



Interestingly, yellow mustard has been known to treat muscle cramps within minutes. It contains acetic acid that promotes the production of acetylcholine, which is a neurotransmitter that prompts muscles to work.

Clove oil

This has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce swelling. Plus, the anesthetic property of clove oil helps alleviate pain. Slightly warm some clove oil and rub it on the affected area. You can repeat this process several times for your convenience.