India’s Blue Nudge imprints its name in Guinness World Records

In a benchmark feat towards addressing issues related to climate change, Blue Planet along with Blue Nudge, one of the leading advocates for environmental conservation, has clinched the Guinness World Records title for the “Most Paper Collected in 24 Hours”.

They achieved this milestone by closely collaborating with around 300+ schools, leading aviation company IndiGo, and distinguished public sector units, including the National Security Guard (NSG).

While congratulating the t team on this huge success, Rishi Nath, Adjudicator at Guinness World Records, expressed his profound delight towards the noble cause, stating, “In these challenging times for our planet, such initiatives are indispensable. It fills us with immense pride that India, through the tireless efforts of the Blue Nudge and Blue Planet teams, has achieved the Guinness World Records for the Most Paper Collected in 24 hours. This moment is truly exceptional and holds great significance for all of us.”

Around 3,25,000+ students in Delhi NCR collaborated to collect paper waste from schools and institutes, and over 3,500+ teachers, and 7,500+ dedicated Blue Nudge Ambassadors actively participated in the initiative, raising awareness about environmental safety among young minds. The core objective behind the initiative was to safeguard Mother Earth from the clutches of waste.

The verification process was meticulously overseen by Guinness World Records esteemed Adjudicator, Rishi Nath, and Surveyor, Ashu Mittal. Their dedication ensured the authenticity and significance of this monumental record.

“It is indeed a moment of immense pride for us to get our name imprinted in the prestigious records. Our broader aim is to inspire people to focus on environmental conservation by contributing even the simplest of what they can. With this, we reaffirm our commitment to keep being fervently dedicated to taking every action to foster sustainable growth,” mentions Harsh Mehrotra, co-founder and CEO of Blue Nudge.