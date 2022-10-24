How to do Lakshmi pooja at home this Diwali

On the day of Diwali, it is auspicious to perform Lakshmi pooja at home for abundance and happiness blessings also known as ‘Lakshmi Kubera pooja. It is usually done in the evening to invite wealth God at home.

Here is the step-by-step guide to performing Diwali Lakshmi at home and gaining her graceful blessings.

Step one-clean your home

Cleaning your house is very important on the day of Diwali as goddess Lakshmi does not like untidiness after cleaning sprinkle ‘Ganga Jal’ holy water of Ganga ji. If Gangajal is not available then sprinkle turmeric mixed water and purify the environment of the house.

Step two-Set up the Secret alter

In the pooja room or the secret alter spread a red cotton cloth on the table or stool and keep a hand full of rice grains in the centre

Step three- Place a ‘Kalash’ or a Secret pot

Place a Kalash made of Silver or Bronze in the middle of the grain and fill 75% of the pot with clean water put one Betel nut, a flower, a coin, and some rice grain and place five mango leaves at the Kalash mouth in a circular pattern.

Step four – Place Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesha idols

Please Goddess Lakshmi’s idol center and idol of Lord Ganesha on the right side in the Southwest direction over Kalash. Take a small plate and put a small quantity of rice grains and draw a lotus pattern with turmeric powder put some coins and place them in front of Goddess Lakshmi’s idol.

Step five – place your Profession related items

Place your office files, laptops, your property papers, Account books, and profession-related items in front of the Lakshmi idol.

Step six – apply Kumkum and light a lamp

Apply Kumkum to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha and light lamps apply Kumkum to the Kalash also

Step seven – Offer flowers

Offer flowers to Ganesha and Laxmi keep some flowers in your palm for prayer. Decorate the idol and wait for beautiful flowers or flower gardening.

Step eight – Read secret mantras

If you know any mantra or do not know place flowers in your palm and pray or play the mantras on your mobile phone from YouTube or anywhere else if you cannot do that then just fold your hands and pray to God. After praying offer the flower to the idols.

Step nine- Perform Abhishake to Goddess Lakshmi

Place the Laxmi idol in the middle of the plate with the rice and turmeric lotus and Bed it with water followed by Punchamrit a mixture of milk, ghee, curd, honey, and sugar, and again with the freshwater or Gangajal, wipe it with the clean cloth and place it back.

Step ten- Sing Arti

After performing all the steps singing is the most important step. There are different books in the market that have Lakshmi Arti or play it on your mobile phone and rotate the lamp in a clockwise direction simultaneously. Then offer Seasonal fruits, sweets, coconut, and Betel nuts to the goddess Lakshmi Put some flowers and coins in front of the goddess and take her blessings.