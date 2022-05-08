Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 8

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun signs. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

Chances of recovering from physical illness are on the card. You could find yourself in an exciting new situation-which will also bring you financial gains. Someone you live with could be frustrated and upset with your casual and unpredictable behaviour. Romance comes your way as friendship turns deeper. If you think that it is right for you to spend more time than necessary with friends, then you are wrong. By doing this, you will face difficulties in the coming time. An old friend of yours might come and remind you of the old beautiful memories with your spouse. You can get into a tiff with your senior at school today, which isn’t right for you. Hereby, keep your anger under control.

Taurus

Today you will have ample time to do things to improve your health and looks Investment should be avoided today. Some people will tend to promise more than they can deliver-Forget about such people who just talk and give no results. Some differences may crop up with your darling-You will have difficulty trying to make your mate understand your position. You need to remember that God helps those who help themselves. You will spend a relaxed day with your spouse. Your close ones won’t be able to understand your thoughts. This will stress you out.

Gemini

Health needs care. Investment should be avoided today. Children could disappoint as they fail to live up to your expectations. You need to encourage them to see your dream fulfilling. Today, you will plan an outing with your lover, but due to some important work showing up, you won’t be able to go. This can lead to a heated argument between you and you’re beloved. During the night today, you would like to get away from your home and take a walk on the terrace or in a park. Today, you will go back to your teenage with your spouse, remembering and having all that innocent fun again. You might take a flight into unbound creativity with some good time spent in writing.

Cancer

Start your day with a little exercise- It’s time you start feeling good about yourself- Make it a regular feature every day and try to stick to it. Monetary gains will be from various sources. Express your gratitude to the relatives who have helped you during the time of crisis. Your small gesture would lift their spirits. Gratitude enhances the loveliness of life and thanklessness blemishes it. Your love could invite disapproval. Today, you can go to a park or shopping mall with young members of the family. If you took your spouse on a romantic date today, things will become better in your relationship. You can navigate your life according to yourself only if you have the right thoughts and the right people around you.

Leo

A day of recreation and fun. Those who still haven’t received their salaries can get worried regarding money matters, and ask any of their friends for a loan. Your knowledge and good humour would impress people around you. Your beloved will seek commitment- Do not make promises that you will find difficult to keep. Today, students will be occupied by their feelings of love, which can waste a lot of their time. You are going to have a soulful chit-chat with your spouse today. A bit of discord might ensue in the home after some tiff with a family member. But, you may lift the moods of all if you try to calm down yourself and be patient.

Virgo

Divert your thought and energy to what you wish to see in physical reality. There is no point in imaging only. The problem so far with you is that you don’t try but only wish. Your financial life will prosper today. Along with that, you can get rid of your debts or ongoing loans. Children need to concentrate on their studies and plan for the future. Don’t lose heart-failures are quite natural they are the beauty of life. Excellent day for social as well as religious functions. If you want the day to go well, just don’t utter a single word if the mood of your spouse is off. Today, you can feel good by helping a friend.

Libra

You need to sit back and relax today- and get involved in hobbies and things that you enjoy doing the most. Any issues related to money can get solved today and you can attain financial benefits. A day full of happiness when the spouse makes efforts to give joy. Today your love blooms to show what a beautiful deed you have done. Dedicate your time and energy to helping others- but don’t get involved in matters that don’t concern you at all. You will cherish the old beautiful romantic days today again with your spouse. You know how to respect everyone while in the middle of a crowd, which is why you are too able to portray as well as create a good image in front of others.

Scorpio

Support of highly influential people will give a big boost to your morale. Today, with the help of a close relative, you can do well in your business, which will also benefit you financially. Find relief- comfort and love in the company of your spouse. Romance seems to take a backseat today as your beloved behaves highly demanding. Today, you can go to a park or shopping mall with young members of the family. You will spend a relaxed day with your spouse. Running may prove very good for you from a health point of view. The great thing about it is – it’s free and yet the best exercise.

Sagittarius

A day when you will be able to relax. Massage your body with oil to give relief to your muscles. You will possess a desire to earn quick money. A day for the renewal of bonds and ties with relations. Some differences may crop up with your darling-You will have difficulty trying to make your mate understand your position. Before starting any new task or project, talk to those who have gained ample experience in that field. If you have time today, meet them and seek their suggestions and advice. The day will provide you with a respite after a difficult phase in married life. Listening to your favourite music may pep you up more than a cup of tea.

Capricorn

Take physical education along with mental and moral only then all-round development is possible. Remember a healthy mind always remains in a healthy body. An uninvited guest can arrive at your house unexpectedly today, due to which you can spend your money on household items you had thought of buying the next month. Give priorities to the needs of family members. Involve yourself to share their joy and sorrow to realize that you care for them. Keep your love fresh like precious things. You need to move out and rub elbows with people at high places. Life will be really exciting when your spouse will come to you forgetting all the tiffs, embracing you with love. Today, your family members won’t listen to you or take your things seriously. This can make them suffer the wrath of your anger.

Aquarius

Bring positive thoughts to your mind. Today, you are likely to attain economic benefits due to your children. This will make you very happy. Do not behave rigid with your family- as it may mar the peace. You will get to see a new wonderful side of your love partner. You can watch any web series on your mobile in your free time today. Married life comes with many advantages as well, and you are going to experience all of them today. Small business companies can treat their employees with a small party to lift up their mood.

Pisces

Make your life more sublime to enjoy the richer grandeur of infinite life. The absence of worry is the first step in this direction. Important people will be ready to finance anything that has a special class to it. Friends will brighten up your day as they plan out something exciting for the evening. Today your beloved would find it extremely difficult to deal with your erratic behaviour. Good day to visit a lawyer to take some legal advice. Wrong communication might create trouble today, but you will be able to manage it by sitting and talking. A bit of discord might ensue in the home after some tiff with a family member. But, you may lift the moods of all if you try to calm down yourself and be patient.