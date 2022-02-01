Honeymoon during a pandemic? Maldives top option

Newlyweds have been constrained to choose from a handful destinations for their honeymoons due to travel restrictions. But that hasn’t stopped these celebrities from planning a great getaway to celebrate their nuptials. Check their vacation photos to get inspired

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flew to the Maldives for their honeymoon. Katrina revealed the location on her Instagram handle. Fans can get a closer look at her intricate mehendi design in the photo she posted on social media. She has her hands stretched out in front of her, with the seashore and beach serving as a backdrop. Katrina can also be seen wearing the traditional chura. She used a heart emoji as a caption.

Dia Mirza Rekhi and Vaibhav Rekhi

Actress Dia Mirza and husband Vaibhav Rekhi also chose the Maldives. Stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi, posted gorgeous pictures from her vacation. The former Miss Asia Pacific, who is back in Mumbai now, fondly captioned her photos, “We made some really special memories in Maldives.”

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Booloni

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Booloni, jetted off to the tropical island nation of the Maldives for their honeymoon. The couple appears to have returned home, but the stylist is still mentally in the Maldives. Rhea shared a photo dump from her honeymoon, which included peaceful sunsets, delicious food and laid-back vibes.