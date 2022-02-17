These home remedies will help you treat jock itch

If you have ever experienced an uncontrollable itch and irritation in your groin area, it might be a jock itch. While getting rid of jock itch might require some time and proper medication, the simple and effective home remedies mentioned here can help you get some initial relief.

You may want to be extra careful while managing jock itch, especially if you are intimate with someone or indulge in physical activity regularly that may increase sweat and moisture down there. Read on to try the home remedies below to spare yourself the embarrassment and discomfort.

Coconut oil:

The application of organic coconut oil on the affected area will help soothe your rashes and block moisture from reaching it again. Soak a cotton ball in coconut oil and dab it over the infected area. Wait for about 20 minutes for the oil to dry. Repeat this twice daily.

Rubbing alcohol:

It kills the fungus causing the infection, besides keeping the affected area dry. Dip a cotton ball in 90 percent isopropyl alcohol and dab on the area. Do not wash off the alcohol as it will evaporate by itself. Repeat twice-thrice daily.

Listerine:

It has antiseptic, antifungal, and antibacterial properties, which help treat jock itch. Apply the mouthwash using a cotton ball and let it dry by itself. It may burn initially, but it’ll provide you relief from the soreness and inflammation. Repeat four-five times daily for immediate relief.

Corn starch:

It acts as a drying agent and helps dry moisture around the affected area. Besides, it helps the skin achieve a fresh feeling, and soothes any burning or itching. Apply some powder on the affected area every three hours or whenever it begins to moisten again.

Oatmeal:

It helps by reducing inflammation and itchiness. Add two cups of oatmeal powder to your bathtub filled with cold water. While soaking in this, massage the affected areas with the water. Follow this every night.