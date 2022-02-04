Home Remedies For White Vaginal Discharge In Women

Ever wake up with wet underwear full of white discharge or felt it slip through at different stages in the day? Is it normal to have a white discharge? This biological process is completely normal!

Vaginal Discharge or Leucorrhoea is a typical condition that women face. Women often experience a thick, excessive, and sticky white discharge from the vagina. Most women at reproductive age experience this.

Excess discharge can cause weakness and infections, and hence, it becomes crucial to learn how to control white discharge. But what does the treatment depend on? Its cause.

Foods To Stop White Discharge?

What should you eat to stop white discharge? What are the best foods to stop white discharge naturally? How can you stop white discharge among females naturally? Is there a home remedy for white discharge? Everyday white discharge can be stopped just by maintaining a certain diet. Read on to discover what you should be putting on your plate!

Fenugreek seeds:

This is treated as a natural home remedy for liquid discharge in many ladies. You must consume it by diluting it with hot water. It will make you internally strong as you drink the liquid. You can also cook the fenugreek seeds in 1 liter of water. Cooking should be done uninterruptedly for a period o 30 minutes. You must drink after the water is cooled down.

Ladyfinger:

Most people have ladyfingers in their stock of vegetables since it acts as common home remedies for white discharge and odor problems. You can boil the ladyfingers and consume its thick slurry to get relief from white discharge naturally. Some ladies also soaks lady finger with yogurt and tampons. Consumption of yogurt will naturally stop the growth of bacterial in the vaginal area.

Many women are accustomed to experiencing some amount of vaginal secretion. This is good for health as it cleans the bacterial and fungal growth in the vaginal area. Even during sexual intercourse, lubrication is possible due to the slippery surface with white discharge. This is known as normal vaginal discharge.

Coriander seeds remedy:

To avail stop the white discharge, coriander seeds can be used as natural remedies in ladies, it will be important to soak a few teaspoons of coriander seeds in water for the whole night. Now strain the water from the solution in the morning and drink it early in the morning on an empty stomach. This is one of the natural remedies to treat white discharge with no risk at all.

Indian gooseberry/ amla:

The other name for white discharge is leucorrhoea which has proved to have been treated well with amla or Indian gooseberry. You must slice the Indian gooseberry in pieces and dry them in sunlight. After a few days, it will become dry. Grind them and get the powder out of them. Now take 2 teaspoons of such powder and mix it with the same quantity of honey. Once the paste is prepared, just consume it to get effective treatment. You must consume this paste of natural remedy 2 times a day to get a better result. For a diluted form, you can include the amla powder and honey in water and drink it adequately.

Pomegranate:

Pomegranate is a wonderful natural fruit that is not only tasty but also has a variety of health benefits. It is treated as one of the effective home remedies to stop white discharge in women. You can either consume it raw with seeds or extract juice out of it to get a remedy out of white discharge in ladies. Even, the leaves of pomegranate fruit work as a wonder to stop white discharge when made a paste and combined with water and consumed in the morning every day.

Tulsi/ basil:

Tulsi is one of the wonderful herbs which is not only worshiped but also has a variety of medicinal value values. For a long, people have been using it as a natural home remedy for treating vaginal discharge. Make a juice out of basil leaves and add honey with it. Drink this every day twice to eradicate the problem of white discharge. Alternatively, you can also consume it with milk every day to stay away from the problem of white discharge. You can also get basil juice with sugar syrup and stay away from vaginal white discharge.

Rice starch:

You can now extract rice starch after preparing rice. This needs to be cooled down and drinks regularly to prevent the problem of white discharge in ladies. You just need to boil rice and filter water from rice. This starch is highly preferable when you are repeatedly suffering from the trouble of white discharge.

Guava leaves:

One of the natural remedies for white discharge and itching problems is the use of Guava leaves. Pick some guava leaves from the tree and boil them in water till the water becomes half. Strain the boiled leaves from the water and drink water to reduce the problem of vaginal discharge. Drink this twice a day and stay fit and sound.

Ginger:

The use of Dry ginger acts as home remedy to treat white discharge or leucorrhoea issues. First, you need to cut ginger into pieces using a grinder. Make a powder out of it and avail this as a remedy for white discharge. You need to take 2 teaspoons of dried ginger powder and boil it to an inadequate quantity of water. The next step will be to boil ginger in water and drink it once the boiled water becomes half. You need to drink this water regularly for three weeks and stay away from leucorrhoea. This is a proven remedy for white discharge.