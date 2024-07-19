High-protein in-between meal snacks for weight watchers

When it comes to losing weight, a strict diet is probably the one thing we all dread. When hunger strikes between meals, reaching for a bag of chips or a donut may seem like the easiest way to satisfy your stomach and soul. However, the sugar content, preservatives, and carbs in these snacks not only hinder your weight loss journey but can also lead to blood sugar fluctuations and insulin resistance.

Fortunately, you don’t have to resort to sautéed veggie bowls and soups to curb your hunger before your ultimate lunch or dinner showdown. High-protein, low-calorie snacks can be the perfect solution, keeping you full for longer, aiding in weight loss, and curbing your hunger. Here are a few high-protein snack ideas for anyone looking to adopt a healthier approach.

Trail Mix

Making trail mix at home is one of the easiest ways to incorporate nuts and dried fruits into your diet. Rich in protein, this superfood combines dried fruits, seeds, and nuts to support overall health, boost immunity, and keep you feeling full for longer.

Greek Yogurt

Missed out on your ‘dahi’ for lunch? Have it for breakfast! Greek yogurt is not only rich in protein but also provides ample probiotics that help maintain gut health and increase insulin sensitivity. Pair your Greek yogurt with a fruit or a sprinkle of nuts and seeds for added flavor.

Apple Slices and Almond Butter

Looking for something to munch on during a series marathon after work? Try apple slices with delicious almond butter for dipping! This convenient snack is easy on the stomach, but be sure to control portion sizes. Rich in vitamin E, manganese, magnesium, and protein, the combination of apple and almond butter is the perfect go-to snack.

Roasted Chickpeas

While you might not be able to indulge in buttery chole bhature while on a diet (except on cheat days), you can certainly enjoy roasted chickpeas tossed in peri peri masala. Simply boil some chickpeas, roast them, and season them with your favorite spices!

Hummus and Veggie Sticks

You can’t go wrong with this all-time classic snack. Hummus, made from chickpeas, is rich in healthy fats and protein, while veggie sticks provide ample fiber to keep everything balanced.