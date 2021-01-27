Hemp, a variety of Cannabis plants is usually grown for industrial purposes. It is counted as one of the fastest-growing plants on the earth. Earlier, hemp was an unknown plant and was a mystery. However, lately, it has been considered as one of the superfoods. Due to its rich nutritious content and health benefits, it is now increasingly preferred by consumers.

Procured from the Cannabis sativa plant, hemp seeds are often confused with cannabis. However, it is way different and useful. It does not extend any mind-altering properties and is extremely safe and beneficial.

Offering multiple usages

These small brownish seeds are rich in protein, fiber, fatty acids including Omega 3s and Omega 6s. Additionally, they offer vitamin E, minerals, calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, and Zinc making them ideal for consuming in meals or using externally as a part of cosmetic and skincare products. The seed offers various usages. The protein in its seeds is used to prepare tofu, cheese, etc. Its seed oil is used to prepare non-toxic diesel, paint, lubricating oil, etc. Whereas the seed itself can be grounded to bake items like cookies, bread, pasta, etc. Possessing antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, these are advantageous for menstrual cramps, ailments of the skin, heart, and joints.

Benefits offered by the seeds

This is a magical seed and possesses numerous known and unknown benefits-

Aids in digestion and is gut-friendly

Promotes healthy heart- Rich in amino acids, Omega-3 fatty acids, they reduce the risk of coronary heart diseases

Is therapeutic and helps relieve stress- Offering a high quantity of magnesium, amino acids, and vitamins, they help fight stress

Beneficial for the skin- coming with the right balance of fatty acids, they improve skin health

Helps in reducing the symptoms of PMS, menstrual cramps during menstruation and menopause phases

Hemp’s pain-relieving properties and its usage during menses

Menses are the monthly companion of every female. With them comes bloating, extreme abdominal pain, mood swings, etc. The cramps combined with pain and discomfort is a nightmare and can range from mild to severe intensities. In extreme cases, they even disrupt our normal routines. Even though there are various pain-relieving medicines available; females usually don’t prefer popping a pill to reduce the cramps. They prefer natural and organic solutions over advanced pills. This is where hemp took an opportunity and entered the lives of such females.

It is indeed a blessing in disguise as its super nutritious oil if used while menstruating can help females from the bouts of pain and discomfort. It is one of the safest, easiest available, and easy to use options present in the market for curing menstrual pain.

All you need to do is take a few drops of the hemp oil on your palm and massage it gently on the abdominal region. You can also use a heater bad or bottle for 15-20 minutes on the abdomen and let the oil work its magic.

While hemp’s use is not just restricted during the menstruation phase, it can also be used while you are PMSing or post menses, and even during the menopause phase. It is an ideal instant solution for sudden cramps.

Limitations of using Hemp

While hemp extends various benefits, it also has a few limitations. However, the primary restriction is that its usage should be done only after prior consultation from your doctor. This is advised because hemp can react with certain medicines and can leave side effects in both the short term and long run.

Additionally, its usage should be in controlled quantity as using it excessively can lead to organ damage, mood fluctuations, gut troubles, loss of appetite, etc. just to name a few.

Summing Up

Hemp has escalated the use of natural products over western medicine. It is one of the most beneficial and multi-purpose usage ingredients available in the market. Its availability and easy usage make it the ideal solution for various health troubles, especially during menses. So the next time, the monthly cramps try to hamper your lifestyle, you just need to grab a bottle of hemp oil and you will realize that you are being guarded by the angels straight from heaven

(By Rohit Shah. CEO & Co-Founder, Hemp Horizons Pvt Ltd.)