World Diabetes Day: Signs you may be prediabetic

According to the WHO, the number of people living with diabetes skyrocketed from 200 million in 1990 to 830 million in 2022. Diabetes has become an epidemic, driven largely by modern lifestyle practices. Although diabetes is not curable, prediabetes—a condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet in the diabetic range—can be managed and potentially reversed. This World Diabetes Day, we bring you some signs of pre-diabetes.

When prediabetes is present, blood sugar levels typically range between 100 and 125 mg/dL. Often unnoticed or undiagnosed, prediabetes can be managed through lifestyle changes, delaying or even preventing the onset of diabetes. This World Diabetes Day, let’s explore some signs that may indicate if you are prediabetic.

1. Feeling Extremely Thirsty

High blood sugar levels force your kidneys to work harder to filter out excess sugar, leading to increased urine output and dehydration. This process can leave you feeling unusually thirsty.

2. Frequent Urination

Frequent urination is a result of your kidneys working overtime to remove excess sugar, leaving you feeling dehydrated and needing to urinate more often.

3. Feeling Exhausted

If you’re feeling unusually tired without significant physical exertion, this could be a sign of prediabetes. When your body struggles to convert sugar into energy, fatigue often sets in.

4. Dark Patches on the Neck and Underarms

Darkened skin patches on the neck and underarms, a condition known as acanthosis nigricans (AN), may indicate insulin resistance and are common in both prediabetes and diabetes.

5. Slow Healing of Wounds and Sores

Delayed wound healing is a common sign of both prediabetes and diabetes. Elevated blood sugar levels can thicken blood and cause inflammation, making it harder for wounds and sores to heal.

By watching for these signs, you can take proactive steps to manage prediabetes and safeguard your health.