Unraveling the side effects of a low-carb diet

The term “low-carb diet” may pique the interest of health enthusiasts, but the crucial question remains: how beneficial is it for your health? Low-carb diets have gained significant momentum, promising rapid results and garnering endorsements from numerous celebrities, further fueling the hype. Nevertheless, nutritionists argue that carbohydrates are macronutrients for a reason—they serve as a potent source of energy necessary for day-to-day activities. Prolonged adherence to low-carb diets can have repercussions on your health, and here we highlight a few.

This Can Lead to Severe Fatigue

Carbohydrates are the primary fuel for our bodies, supporting day-to-day activities. A deficiency in carbohydrates leads to ketosis, the breakdown of fats, often resulting in fatigue and nausea. While a no-carb diet may lead to weight loss, it can also cause nutrient deficiencies with long-term negative effects on health.

This Can Result in a Headache

A no-carb diet often leads to low blood sugar levels, causing blood vessels in the brain to widen, resulting in headaches and drowsiness. Additionally, adjusting to the macronutrient deficiency when starting a no-carb diet can lead to pulsating headaches.

Poor Athletic Stamina and Performance

Another detrimental effect of a no-carb diet is poor athletic performance. Insufficient calorie intake leads to decreased glucose levels, impacting energy production and directly affecting stamina and performance. Carbohydrate intake becomes crucial, especially for individuals engaged in high-intensity activities such as cycling, jogging, or regular gym sessions.

It Can Cause Severe Cases of Constipation

Bowel movements are directly linked to diet, so even a minor dietary change can affect them. No-carb diets often eliminate high-fiber sources, leading to difficulties in digestion. Consequently, constipation, bloating, and acid reflux are often associated with a no-carb diet. If opting for a low-carb diet, consider incorporating fiber supplements to aid digestion.

Muscle cramps, bad breath, brain fog, increased hunger, and cravings are additional side effects that may accompany the initiation of a no-carb diet. Before embarking on such a significant dietary change, consult with your nutritionist to determine whether a no-carb diet aligns with your lifestyle and habits.

