Should we take vitamin supplements?

In the past few decades use of vitamins and minerals has increased rapidly. Over-the-counter dietary supplements are available in many forms and are highly in demand by fitness enthusiasts. A healthy lifestyle is incomplete without vitamins and minerals, also known as micronutrients. Although, our body needs these components in smaller quantities than macronutrients such as proteins, carbs and fats. However, vitamins and minerals are meant optimise our basic bodily functions at their best.

Think of them as the small parts of the machinery like nuts and bolts that hold all its parts together. Similarly, these micro nutritions are available in abundance in the naturally available foods that can be included in our daily diet, if taken adequately and in a balanced way.

Nevertheless, now and then we are found deficient in one or the other nutrients like Vitamin D, B12, C etc. Then we are prescribed to take supplements or few fitness enthusiasts prefer taking an over-the-counter multivitamin and other supplements. Also in some cases — such as pregnancy or a diagnosed vitamin deficiency — vitamin supplements may be required to reach adequate levels and can help in overall health and wellness.

Health experts suggest that supplementing with vitamins and minerals can help support your fitness goals as well. For instance, iron, vitamins C, B6, and B12 can help reduce tiredness, aiding longer workouts. The essential minerals such as zinc, calcium and magnesium contribute to normal muscle function, which therefore helps to support your body through training sessions.

A thing to always remember is vitamins supplements should never substitute proper meals.

Having said that, health supplements are safe to consume only if they are taken as supplementary in addition to a healthy diet consisting of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, legumes, animal sources of food and fortified foods.

Commonly-taken vitamins and minerals include Vitamin B12, which keep our nerve and blood cells healthy, make DNA and prevent anaemia; Vitamin D, which can strengthen bones; Calcium, which can promote bone health; Folic acid, which can reduce fetal birth defects when taken by pregnant women; Vitamins C and E, which can prevent cell damage; Zinc, which can promote skin health and slow down vision loss from age-related macular degeneration; Fish oil, which can support heart health; Vitamin A, which can slow down vision loss from age-related macular degeneration and contributes to the normal function of the immune system.

Vitamin D helps to maintain normal bones, Calcium contributes to the maintenance of normal teeth, Potassium, to normal muscle function, and Magnesium is involved with normal protein synthesis. B vitamins contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue,

Supplements are a quick and easy way to boost your nutrient intake in seconds. Here are some supplements in the market which help your daily vitamin intake:

Grapeseed and Vitamin C Capsules: Grapeseed and Vitamin C capsules are an easy way to make sure you hit your daily recommended amount of Vitamin C. These capsules are the perfect partner to your recovery regime. They are suitable for those who follow plant-based diets.

Essential Omega-3: Omega-3 is an essential fatty acid that you can’t make yourself, you have to get it from your diet, as it comes from fish oil, you might not have the time or money to get enough of it from what you eat alone — making soft gels a convenient and inexpensive alternative.

Turmeric and Bioperine capsules: Widely used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries, and as a key ingredient in Indian cuisine, its superfood status in the West has been rising ever since. These capsules are packed with 1000 mg of turmeric per serving. It’s only recently that turmeric has gained popularity as a food supplement, and these capsules have 10 mg of BioPerine per serving — a black pepper extract — with great benefits of this powerful Indian spice.

Multivitamins: Multivitamin is an advanced formula, which contains essential vitamins and minerals to support you with your goals. Each tablet includes calcium, vitamin D, selenium, pantothenic acid (vitamin B5), biotin, as well as energising natural extracts — boosting your everyday well-being, while you train hard, and keep up with a busy lifestyle. This multivitamin is the perfect everyday supplement for the active individual.