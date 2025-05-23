Ramdev demonstrates chiropractic technique in a video, sparking public interest

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev shares a video that has social media buzzing. In a video that quickly went viral, Ramdev demonstrated a chiropractic adjustment technique on a fellow practitioner, prompting both fascination and skepticism.

While some viewers lauded the technique for its seemingly instant results, others raised concerns about safety and expertise.

But what exactly is chiropractic care, and should you be considering it for your aches and pains?

The rise of chiropractic in India

Though popular for decades in the West, chiropractic care is still gaining traction in India. Ramdev’s public endorsement has catapulted the conversation into mainstream wellness circles.

The practice, which focuses on the alignment of the spine and musculoskeletal system, aims to relieve pain and improve bodily function through non-invasive, hands-on techniques.

Chiropractors believe that many physical ailments stem from misalignments in the spine, which can interfere with nerve function.

By manipulating joints and soft tissues—most notably with the signature “crack” of spinal adjustments—they seek to restore proper alignment and promote the body’s natural ability to heal itself.

What it really involves

At its core, chiropractic is not just about dramatic spinal cracks. A typical session involves a detailed physical assessment, followed by targeted adjustments using controlled force on specific joints. These adjustments are designed to reduce pain, enhance mobility, and improve posture.

In addition to spinal manipulation, many chiropractors also offer exercise guidance, ergonomic advice, and lifestyle recommendations, forming a holistic approach to musculoskeletal health.

Scientific studies have shown that chiropractic care can be effective for certain conditions, especially lower back pain, neck pain, and tension headaches.

However, the effectiveness of chiropractic for non-musculoskeletal conditions—such as asthma, digestive issues, or menstrual cramps—is still debated and lacks solid evidence.

Ramdev’s video has also raised concerns among health professionals. While the demonstration appeared harmless, critics point out the risks of unsupervised or unqualified spinal manipulation.