Exercise and a healthy diet go hand in hand. We stay away from junk food, go easy on the alcohol, and try to get our 7-8 hours of sleep every night. Fitness is not a fad, it’s a lifestyle. But there’s one thing most people don’t pay much attention to and that is ‘what you eat just before a workout?’ One should keep a check on what you should eat before or after an exercise session.

Here, we have covered some of the eatables that you need before starting your workout.

Black coffee

Caffeine is a stimulant and gets your body pumping with adrenaline. One can go for a lightly brewed cup of black coffee. Drinking a cup of black coffee also gets you to work out harder. Unless you suffer from anxiety, the caffeine rush is usually expended during the workout so that when you’re done, you won’t be feeling the angstyness that comes from imbibing too much caffeine.

Bananas

Bananas are nature’s energy bars. They taste good and you can eat them on-the-go. For better results, one can eat a banana 15-20 minutes before workout. One can smear some peanut butter on the banana for a powerful dose of energy. A moderate amount of peanut butter is good because it contains healthy fat in the form of oleic acid. Bananas are also high on carbs and potassium, which helps in nerve and muscle function.

Dry fruits

Dry fruits are perfect as they are an easy source of easily digestible simple sugars. So, grab a handful of dried berries, apricots, figs, dates and raisins you’ll be good to go.