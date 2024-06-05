Patanjali’s summer cool: Ayurvedic herbs beat the heat

This summer has shattered all records, no sign of cool, with certain regions enduring relentless heatwave warnings, temperatures soaring to unprecedented heights, and reports of heatstroke and related fatalities surfacing almost daily. In our quest to beat the heat, we often turn to cold coffee, ice creams, chilled sodas, and sugarcane juices for relief, albeit temporary.

According to Ayurveda, maintaining a balance in doshas is crucial during summer, and this can be achieved by incorporating cooling ingredients into your diet. No, this doesn’t mean indulging in cold coffees, sodas, or ice creams. The foods you consume in summer should not only provide nutrients but also hydrate your body. Here, we highlight a few Ayurvedic herbs that can help keep you cool during the sweltering months.

Tulsi

While most of us associate tulsi with boosting immunity and alleviating coughs and colds, it can also aid in cooling the body during summer. Tulsi helps detoxify and purify the blood, thus contributing to overall body cooling. It’s often recommended to consume drinks infused with tulsi to beat the summer heat. Consider having tulsi tea daily or enjoy a mocktail infused with tulsi tea. You can also opt for Patanjali Tulsi Ghanvati, available in tablet form.

Advertisement

Jatamansi

Although jatamansi is commonly known for its use in treating psychological issues like stress and depression, it also plays a significant role in cooling the body. Amidst summer’s relentless heat, when sleeping without AC seems impossible, jatamansi acts as a natural sedative to help cool down the body. Try consuming jatamansi-infused water every night before bed to experience its benefits.

Coriander

Have you noticed how people often advise having light, easily digestible meals during summer? Digestive issues frequently arise during this season, and coriander, with its antioxidant properties, can be incredibly beneficial. Coriander helps cool the body and alleviate digestive discomfort.

Mint

Mint is perhaps the most ubiquitous herb for summer. Whether it’s added to raita, mocktails, or cooking, mint offers a plethora of benefits for the body. It aids in cleansing and purifying the body, thereby helping to balance doshas and cool the body.

In addition to these, you can also consider incorporating mulethi, cardamom, khus, and other herbs renowned for their cool properties during the scorching summer months. Remember, exposure to extreme heat can pose risks to your health, so be sure to take necessary precautions.