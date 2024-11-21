Patanjali’s natural remedy: Alum or fitkiri for brighter, healthier teeth

In pursuit of healthy teeth, people are turning towards natural remedies in great numbers. One of them happens to be alum or fitkiri, a mineral dating back centuries which has health benefits in teeth care and more.

Alum, also referred to as potassium alum, is composed naturally and used for a variety of purposes, from cooking and cosmetics to traditional medicine. When it comes to oral hygiene, alum can be a powerful and effective aid in ensuring your teeth stay strong and your mouth fresh.

How to use alum in oral care?

There are many ways to add alum to your daily oral care routine. These include the following simple methods:

1. Alum powder as toothpaste

You can take alum powder as a natural toothpaste. Take a small pinch of this powder in a clean, damp toothbrush and gently brush your teeth. This mild abrasiveness helps scrape off plaque and stain deposits on the enamel making a white smile.

2. Alum mouthwash

One simple and effective mouthwash is a rather small amount of alum dissolved in warm water. Swallow it for about 30 seconds, then spit it out. It can help to freshen breath and reduce bacteria in the mouth, making it a good choice for bad breath or gum issues.

3. Alum and salt scrub

To get a better clean, add a pinch of salt with powdered alum and rub gently to your teeth and gums. The gum strengthens, prevents bleeding, and provides antibacterial effects with this combination.

Alum benefits

1. Prevents tooth decay

Due to its astringent properties, alum can tighten gums and reduce gum inflammation. Regular use of alum can keep the risk of tooth decay away, as healthy gums will ensure that harmful bacteria do not stay in your teeth.

2. Battling bad breath

Alum has antibacterial properties. Since it kills the bacteria, which are responsible for the bad breath, its use helps to neutralize it. Rinsing the mouth with alum water leaves one feeling fresh for hours.

3. Natural whitening of teeth

This mildly abrasive texture helps to scrub away stains and discoloration on your teeth, resulting in a brighter, whiter smile without the harsh chemicals contained in so many commercial whitening products.

4. Reduces gum inflammation

It has natural anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties and it works wonders for sore or swollen gums. One may achieve relief from redness and discomfort associated with gingivitis or gum afflictions.

Although alum is natural and effective, overuse does lead to dryness or even irritation of the gum and mouth. Any addition of new oral ingredients needs to be consulted with your dentist. In case it is used properly, alum can be completely safe and highly effective for improving oral health at home.