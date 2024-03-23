Motivational docu-series from Narayana Health on emergency response

In a first of its kind initiative, Narayana Health, India’s leading healthcare provider, came up with a medical docu-series, “InsidER”, a cinematic depiction of case histories of medical emergencies, with an aim to create awareness among people about ways to tackle any eventuality.

Each of the audiovisual documentaries, though produced with due diligence to cater to an average viewer’s craving for the detailed account of each case complete with medical details, none compromises on the entertainment quotient. Rest assured, the over-the-edge experience of watching InsidER is going to have a lasting impact on your mind with a soul-stirring yet insightful depiction of medical cases.

The depiction of the trauma of the patient and ordeal of family members is mind-blowingly honest yet awe-inspiring for the viewer. Highlighting the importance of the oft-repeated Golden Hour in such life-and-death situations and their deep impact on patients and their families, InsidER gives tips on how to utilise those critical moments to save a life.

A preview of the soon-to-be-launched InsidER organised exclusively for doctors, patients, healthcare professionals, journalists, and survivors showcased the series’ emotional impact and the potential to change the mindset of the masses towards medical emergencies.

With initial ten gripping episodes to be premiered exclusively on Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and TV+ on March 27th, InsidER brings to life the true stories of patients facing life-threatening situations. Viewers can witness their struggles, the urgency of the situations, and the amazing efforts of medical teams fighting to save lives.

Each episode features stories of the patients and their families with individual perspectives to the experience.

Inspired by the real-life stories of InsidER, Narayana Health announced a revolutionary initiative – the Narayana Emergency Ambulance Response (NEAR). The NEAR was borne out from the understanding that during an emergency, every second counts. The NEAR will strive to accelerate emergency response by rushing the nearest ambulance team right after locating the caller with the help of the technology. With a single pan-India emergency number the NEAR will provide support and expert guidance until help arrives.

Addressing the audience at the preview of the InsidER, Dr Devi Shetty, Founder & Chairman of Narayana Health, said, “With InsidER, Narayana Health brings the heart of emergency care directly to viewers. These are stories of struggle, resilience, and the unwavering dedication of our healthcare teams. We believe this series will inspire people and highlight the importance of acting swiftly during the ‘golden hour’ – those crucial moments when rapid intervention can make all the difference in an emergency.”

He further said, “With InsidER, Narayana Health aims to go beyond awareness to empowerment. This series brings the realities of medical emergencies to life, showing what bystanders, ER doctors, and specialists do to save lives. Together with our NEAR initiative, ‘InsidER’ is a powerful tool. “We want people to feel equipped with both the knowledge to act in those critical moments and the assurance that rapid help is always available through NEAR,” added Dr Emmanuel Rupert, Managing Director & Group CEO at Narayana Health.

One can embark on this enlightening journey with InsidER, starting March 27, on Jio Cinema, Jio TV and TV+ and learn essential emergency care tips and discover the true meaning of timely intervention.

Founded by the visionary Dr Devi Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, Narayana Health has a presence in the global healthcare landscape. As the second-largest healthcare provider in India, Narayana Health offers a comprehensive range of super-specialty tertiary care facilities, establishing itself as the ultimate destination for healthcare needs.

The group’s Centres of Excellence in various medical domains, a team of 18,822 dedicated professionals, including 3,868 skilled doctors and specialists, and a relentless focus on patient well-being and clinical excellence underscore its position as a beacon of hope and healing in the healthcare industry.