Is mineral water really good for your health?

Water is one of the most precious gifts of Mother Nature to all living organisms. About 60 percent of the human adult body is made of water. It is very important for survival and it is a fact that a human can go without food for about three weeks but would typically only last three to four days without water. Water can occur in three states: solid (ice), liquid, or gas (vapor). It is available to humans through rivers, oceans, rain, underground reservoirs, and glaciers.

One common water-related term that is very common for us is ‘Mineral Water’. Here is a quick guide about mineral water, its benefits, and its side effects.

Mineral water is also known as spring water because it comes from natural springs, which are places where moving underground water comes out of an opening in the land’s surface.

Mineral water can also be made artificially by adding salts to distilled water or aerating it with carbon dioxide to create more carbonation. However, mineral water is naturally carbonated to varying degrees.

The nutritional content of both natural and artificial mineral water varies greatly, but it typically has a high content of minerals like:

Calcium carbonate

Magnesium sulfate

Potassium

Sodium sulfate

It may also contain gases like:

Carbon dioxide

Hydrogen sulfide

As the coronavirus spreads rapidly, intake of a balanced diet may not be possible due to the limited availability of fresh fruits, vegetables, and dairy products.

During these instances, it is extremely crucial to consume mineral-rich water that supplements the dietary intake required for the efficient functioning of the immune system. Most sources of water are not necessarily safe to drink without treatment and added minerals.

Just like Vitamins, minerals are vital for the functioning of our body – they help us strengthen our bones, repair our system, boost our immunity and regulate our heartbeat.

Minerals are not produced by our body and must be derived from food, water, and supplements. Some familiar minerals that are often present in natural mineral water or processed water with added minerals include both essential and trace elements like Calcium, Magnesium, Potassium, Sodium, Bicarbonate, and Iron. Most health problems stem from a mineral deficiency in the body.

Health Benefits

Due to its carbonation and mineral content, mineral water is known to provide multiple health benefits, including:

Strengthens the bone – Adequate calcium found in mineral water helps to strengthen the bones and teeth. In addition to its major function of bone health, it is also important for the regulation of multiple enzymes and hormonal responses, blood clotting, nerve transmission and, heart health.

Adequate calcium found in mineral water helps to strengthen the bones and teeth. In addition to its major function of bone health, it is also important for the regulation of multiple enzymes and hormonal responses, blood clotting, nerve transmission and, heart health. Promotes Digestive health – Magnesium is one of the six essential macro-minerals found in mineral water and aids acid production that reduces bad bacteria in the gut. Magnesium helps to break food down into smaller parts, helping the entire digestive process and reducing the chances of constipation and other digestive issues.

Magnesium is one of the six essential macro-minerals found in mineral water and aids acid production that reduces bad bacteria in the gut. Magnesium helps to break food down into smaller parts, helping the entire digestive process and reducing the chances of constipation and other digestive issues. Regulates Blood Pressure – Potassium and magnesium have a central role in regulating blood pressure. While magnesium helps reduce the risk of heart diseases and enables functioning the of the nerves, Potassium helps the body to get rid of excess sodium as well protects against muscle cramping.

Potassium and magnesium have a central role in regulating blood pressure. While magnesium helps reduce the risk of heart diseases and enables functioning the of the nerves, Potassium helps the body to get rid of excess sodium as well protects against muscle cramping. Replenish Electrolytes- Minerals like Calcium, Sodium, Bicarbonate, Magnesium, Potassium when they interact with the fluids in our body form Electrolytes. Electrolytes help keep your nervous system and muscles functioning as well maintain as the PH balance. When we sweat, we lose these electrolytes. Drinking water with minerals helps to replenish what is lost and can balance the electrolytes in the body.

Minerals like Calcium, Sodium, Bicarbonate, Magnesium, Potassium when they interact with the fluids in our body form Electrolytes. Electrolytes help keep your nervous system and muscles functioning as well maintain as the PH balance. When we sweat, we lose these electrolytes. Drinking water with minerals helps to replenish what is lost and can balance the electrolytes in the body. Flushes off Toxins – Minerals play a key role in getting rid of toxic foreign material from the body through the kidneys. It prevents toxin build-up which in turn boosts immune function.

Side effects:

1. Carbonated mineral water contains carbonic acid, which can cause hiccups or bloat.

2. Carbonated water has a lower pH than regular water, making it slightly acidic. According to a recent study, sparkling water manufactured by a soda carbonator significantly reduced enamel hardness on teeth in a laboratory setting.

3. One major issue surrounding mineral water involves the container. The large-scale production of plastic bottles causes pollution and has serious consequences for the environment.

4. Mineral water is largely packed in plastic bottles, which contain Microplastics. They are tiny particles with potential health concerns. Plastic bottles contain bisphenol A (BPA) that are said to interfere with the hormonal function in your body.